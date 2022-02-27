GALLERY: Christian Nodal conquers El Salvador with a spectacular show

With a full house, between shouts, applause and a spectacular atmosphere, the Salvadoran public received Christian Nodal, a regional Mexican music performer who performed on the night of Friday, February 25 in our country, as part of the “Outlaw Tour”. Before going on stage, the audience was entertained by different DJs and a remix with various genres, including music in English from the 80s.

Around 11 o’clock at night, the 23-year-old singer’s show began with his popular song “Se me olvidó”. Nodal wore a black suit with a checkered jacket and his traditional hat. He was also accompanied by his mariachi.

“My God, thank you very much for so much love and your energies. Not every night you have an audience as cool as this one,” were Nodal’s first words.

Among the first songs in his repertoire he included “Ay ay ay”, “I let myself go”, “I’m going to forget you” and “I failed you”.

“I’m getting goosebumps just listening to them, thank you El Salvador,” he said in one of his speeches.

At one point in the night he changed his hat for a blue cap that had El Salvador written on it. And she also invited a 92-year-old fan to the stage, with whom she danced and sang the song “Goodbye love.”

The attendees abounded with hats, t-shirts and bands alluding to the spoiled interpreter of the Mexican regional genre.

Although the doors of the Cuscatlán Stadium opened at 5:30 in the afternoon, for the concert that was scheduled for 8:30, the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” appeared on stage several hours late, appearing minutes before 11.

His greatest hits were present in the voice of the Salvadorans: “Of the kisses I gave you”, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, and one of the most chanted of the night “Botella after bottle”.

He also paid tribute to Vicente Fernández with a medley of his greatest hits: “El rey”, “Acá entre nos” and “Estoscelos”. And also, he performed some songs by Joan Sebastian.

In his repertoire he included his collaborations with other artists: “To forget about her” with Piso 21; “Poco” with Reik and “Probably”, which she recorded with one of his idols, David Bisbal.

For the presentation of Nodal at the Cuscatlán Stadium, it enabled the sale of five locations: experience, platinum table, VIP chair, preferential grandstand and general south and north; however, the latter looked empty, even though it was the first area to be announced as sold.

Nodal’s show was accompanied by his mariachi, fireworks and a stage full of lights. Throughout the night, the artist thanked the public for their affection and reiterated his joy at performing in El Salvador.

The organizers did not request the vaccination card and in the lines to enter the concert the public was observed without a mask.

