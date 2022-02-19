GALLERY: Concert by Lucero and Mijares, a night for romance

Salvadorans enjoyed an unforgettable night that brought together two of the most important performers of Spanish music in recent years: Manuel Mijares and Lucero.
The stage was the Cuscatlán stadium and the person in charge of opening the show was the Salvadoran interpreter Rocío Cáceres, with a medley of Selena Quintanilla, Pandora and Juan Gabriel.
Then, the Mexicans opened the tour “Until we were done” with their popular song “Si me enamoro” unleashing a shower of applause from the Salvadoran public. “Good Fortune” and “Four Times Love” followed.
“La Novia de América” looked spectacular, radiating her energy on stage while performing her greatest hits: “Electricidad” and “Veleta.” To give way to Mijares with his ballad “Love did not die.”
“Being back here in El Salvador is a pleasure,” said Lucero. And he remembered his visit to the country years ago for the “Always on Sunday” program.
They also took the opportunity to improvise on stage with a song by Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”.
“It is a joy for all of us to meet tonight because we were stopped by a pandemic,” Mijares said.
Mijares performs one of his greatest hits: “No se muerte el amor”, as part of his show “Until it was done to us”, in the company of Lucero.
Video: LPG/Blanca Archila. pic.twitter.com/Fw2qHHoYX2
– The Graphic Press (@prensagrafica)
February 19, 2022
The public enjoyed a night of romance, good music, dance and a great atmosphere with this presentation that brought together two great figures of music in Spanish.
The presentation ended with the theme “To love each other more” and a special guest, the couple’s daughter, Lucero Mijares.
When the artists left, they received a standing ovation from the Salvadorans.
AN INFORMED PUBLIC
DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS
A COUNTRY SERVICE.
SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO
THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY
AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.
We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.
BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS
become a member now