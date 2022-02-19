GALLERY: Concert by Lucero and Mijares, a night for romance

Salvadorans enjoyed an unforgettable night that brought together two of the most important performers of Spanish music in recent years: Manuel Mijares and Lucero.

The stage was the Cuscatlán stadium and the person in charge of opening the show was the Salvadoran interpreter Rocío Cáceres, with a medley of Selena Quintanilla, Pandora and Juan Gabriel.

Then, the Mexicans opened the tour “Until we were done” with their popular song “Si me enamoro” unleashing a shower of applause from the Salvadoran public. “Good Fortune” and “Four Times Love” followed.

“La Novia de América” ​​looked spectacular, radiating her energy on stage while performing her greatest hits: “Electricidad” and “Veleta.” To give way to Mijares with his ballad “Love did not die.”

“Being back here in El Salvador is a pleasure,” said Lucero. And he remembered his visit to the country years ago for the “Always on Sunday” program.

They also took the opportunity to improvise on stage with a song by Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”.

“It is a joy for all of us to meet tonight because we were stopped by a pandemic,” Mijares said.



The public enjoyed a night of romance, good music, dance and a great atmosphere with this presentation that brought together two great figures of music in Spanish.

The presentation ended with the theme “To love each other more” and a special guest, the couple’s daughter, Lucero Mijares.

When the artists left, they received a standing ovation from the Salvadorans.

