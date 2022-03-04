Gallery of creators in Bilbao: The unknown Bilbao gallery full of creators that looks like “a town square”

Josetxu and Fernando got to know “as children” the centenary food market on Fernández del Campo street. «Meat, fish, bread were sold… you know, like in all of them», they remember. Decades later, fate has brought them back to this hidden gallery that is still unknown in the eyes of many people. Josetxu is “the resistance”, since his fruit and vegetable stall is the only one that offers food. The market, which has nothing to envy to the popular ones, has taken a 380-degree turn. Today the products that supplied the neighborhood have been replaced by antique furniture, signature hats, ceramic pieces or wooden sculptures. “Most are creative businesses,” says Borja Elorza, partner with Jon Marín of the communication agency CiF, located in one of the premises. These ingenious minds now make up a beautiful family that is completed with Miguel, the doorman who has been guarding the premises for 29 years. “He is the soul of the gallery,” they joke.

Borja Elorza and Jon Marín, partners and founders of the communication agency CiF, discovered the gallery thanks to Begoña Echevarría, client, friend and owner of the Galería 8360 store, now located at number 23 Fernández del Campo Street. “It seemed to us a space with charm typical of European cities like Amsterdam or Berlin,” she says. The ‘covered terrace’, as they call the space, has hosted parties and presentations: «The venue is very versatile. The exterior gate of the 20s is closed, which is beautiful, we fill the stack with beers and put on a DJ, ”they say. In fact, when we entered the ‘new normal’, Borja and Jon wanted to show that events could be held safely and hosted the presentation of the new collection by Borja Hernández, a contestant on ‘Maestros de la Costura’. “The gallery seems like a meeting point to us, we want to act as a tractor for the area to bring interesting creative projects,” they say.

Isabel’s interior design studio was one of the first creative businesses to break into the gallery twelve years ago. “I think only Josetxu was there,” she says. This Vitorian, who has lived in Bilbao since she was young – “I came to study Fine Arts and never came back” -, changed the location of her shop on García Salazar street for this unique space, motivated by her “intimate and magic of her» of her. “It was perfect because my studio doesn’t have business hours. Sometimes I close to dedicate myself to my decoration projects and to travel », she specifies. Today her antiques and curious objects have a special place in this characteristic place: «My selection is very personal. I prioritize washed furniture and popular items taken out of context.” Of the companions of the gallery you cannot complain: “This looks like the town square.”

María Loizaga crossed the Fernández del Campo gallery from Monday to Friday to get to her old workshop, located in a shared space on Costa Street. «Every time she passed by she said: ‘how beautiful the gallery is!’ At that time, there were only Josetxu and Isabel », she says. By chance in her life, she met the son of the owner of one of the bars in a nearby bar. “I asked him if there was a possibility of buying it, but he told me that his father did not want to sell it for the world,” she says. But last year, Maria received a call from that man: “She told me that her father had died of covid and asked me if he wanted the premises. I didn’t think twice!” From its desired creative corner, it now offers decorators and architects cabinet doors, chairs, parquet flooring and mirrors. «This morning we laughed because this seemed like San Genaro, the neighborhood from the series ‘Cuéntame’, we all know each other. It is a joy, because you are always entertaining, I am happier every day ».

The case of Cristina Peraile can be called: love at first sight. «She was looking for a place until I saw this one. It was very easy to visualize it! », She confesses. In May 2021, the 31-year-old established her ceramics studio in gallery space, where she crafts and sells her pieces. “I also give classes,” adds Cristina, who can boast of occupying the largest workshop in the gallery.

Today it is not the hat and headdress designer Ángel Amor, who has dressed the heads of actresses such as Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz or Cate Blanchett, who welcomes us at his premises in the Fernández del Campo Gallery. In his place is his friend Gabriel Azkoitia: «I found the space for him. I love that old galleries take on a life of their own and this is what has happened. It’s a shame more people don’t know about it », he regrets. For a few months now, Ángel Amor has been shaping his accessories and costumes -the last for a play starring Igor Yebra- in this characteristic location. He receives his clients by appointment and, in addition, organizes thematic workshops.

Fernando Zabala met again with the Fernández del Campo gallery three months ago. “I met her as a child, but then I went to live in Donosti and lost track of her,” he says. Now that I have definitely returned to Bilbao, he has found in one of his premises the perfect place for his woodcarving workshop: «I loved the tranquility, the spaciousness and the security». He took his first steps in 1963, when they gave him his carving tools. “Between I got married and had children I left him,” he says. Now retired, he enjoys this passion without rush or schedule. “If it’s bad I come more, otherwise I go to the mountains,” he says smiling. His sculptures in wood, worthy of being exhibited in museums, are not sold: «I do it for the enjoyment, if I find a charitable soul when I finish them, I give them to them so they can take them home».

Josetxu, better known as “the resistance” by his fellow gallery members, raised the shutters of his fruit shop 40 years ago. “Things have changed a lot. Before, people from the neighborhood bought here, but now many prefer to go to a large supermarket. For those of us who are of an age, we have no choice but to endure », he says. His stall, the only one that currently offers food and keeps the essence of the food market alive, is surrounded by businesses brimming with creativity. But Josetxu is not lacking in skill with his hands and brushes. In fact, when he doesn’t have customers, he builds boats over the counter. “You have to take advantage of the time,” he says. His latest construction, to which he has even added the Athletic shield, is taking more than a year. Of course, to create his pieces he uses the wooden boxes of the fruit: “Everything is recycled here.”

The shop window of the aesthetic center of Mila faces Fernández del Campo street, but the back door of the shop overlooks the gallery: “I’ve been here for ten years.” He agrees in emphasizing that Miguel, the goalkeeper, is “the soul of the venue” and that with his teammates “there is plenty of confidence”: “Can you believe yourself? They were banging on the door so that I would go take a photo for this report.