GALLERY | This is how Alejandro Fernández’s concert was lived in El Salvador

Photo: Dennis Argueta



Mexican singer-songwriter Alejandro Fernández conquered El Salvador with his “Made in Mexico” tour, which brought together hundreds of fans at the Cuscatlán Stadium this Saturday, June 11, where they enjoyed an unforgettable evening full of his music.

The Salvadoran singer LuzMa Andrade was in charge of putting the national touch to the show, with a potpourri of pop, ballads and rancheras.

Luzma Andrade opens the Alejandro Fernadez concert. Photo: Dennis Argueta



After 9:30 at night, accompanied by his mariachi, the Mexican appeared on stage performing the song “Sin tantita pena”, followed by “Mujeres”.

“We’re going to remember the old man with this song,” he said before performing “Estoscelos.”

Photo: Dennis Argueta



“I was dying to be here, thanks for making this night special, I love you very much El Salvador,” said “El Potrillo”, greeting his audience.

Dressed in his charro suit, he recalled the beginnings of his career with “Si tú supieras” and “I don’t know how to forget.”

They could not miss his great successes “Mátalas”, “What am I going to do with my love”, “What a pity”, “Caballero”, “Like who loses a star”, among other songs that marked the success of his career.

The ballads “I’m going to lose you” and “I dedicated myself to losing you” were among the most chanted of the night.

Photo: Dennis Argueta



“Throughout the quarantine I was dying to be on stage and sing to thank you for being here,” he said before performing “Eso y Más” by John Sebastian.

For more than two hours, Salvadorans sang and danced to the greatest hits of the Mexican singer who has more than three decades of experience.

The concert ended with a tribute to his father, Vicente Fernández with the songs “Por tu maldito amor”, “La difference”, “Hermoso amor”, among other hits by “Charro de Huentitán”.

For the “El Potrillo” show, Producciones Roma set up seven locations: AMEX Table $185, Platinum Table $125, Lounge BAC $125, VIP $85, Platea $65, Grandstand $45 and Sombra $35, plus the cost of the ticket office.

Alejandro Fernández is one of the benchmarks of the ranchero genre, with 17 studio albums and eight compilation albums, which he has recorded throughout his career.

PRIOR TO THE CONCERT

Atmosphere prior to the concert by the exponent of the ranchero genre, Alejandro Fernández. Photo: Dennis Argueta



Many fans of the interpreter of “I dedicated myself to lose you” showed up at the Stadium for several hours before the concert, many of them motivated by not missing a single minute of the concert of who discovered his passion for music at an early age through his father , Vicente Fernandez.

Photo: Dennis Argueta



In the atmosphere prior to the presentation of the Mexican, merchants take advantage of the occasion to offer attendees products with the name or images of “El Potrillo”.

Photo: Dennis Argueta



The appointment was scheduled so that, at 8:00 pm, the exponent of the ranchero genre will be in front of the Salvadorans with whom he will sing his greatest hits. This visit to El Salvador is part of his tour in which he visits several cities in Mexico, Latin America, the United States and Spain, where he takes the opportunity to pay tribute to his father Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12, 2021.