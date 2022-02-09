Galli on Sky TG24: Paxlovid useful for preventing the negative evolution of the disease

The arrival of an antiviral drug against Covid-19 “is an excellent thing, it is an additional weapon. But be careful, because it is an additional weapon useful for preventing the negative evolution of an infectious process of the upper respiratory tract, as is, at the beginning, any coronavirus infection “. Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco Hospital in Milan, said this, speaking on “Timeline”, broadcast on Sky TG24, in reference to Paxlovid, the anti-Covid drug, to be taken orally, manufactured by Pfizer and recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (Ema).

When the drug becomes “futile”

According to Galli, in fact, “it is no longer useful, but it becomes futile to use it after a certain number of days from the appearance of the symptom or from the finding of the infection, and this is because it would arrive too late as the virus has already made the journey it was supposed to take. , it has replicated a number of times that it was necessary to replicate it and it went, perhaps, to annoy the lung “, continued the expert. At that point, in fact, “Paxlovid, as well as monoclonal antibodies and Molnupiravir, another drug that can be used in this context, no longer play a role, no longer function”, he reiterated.

Use in the first seven days of infection

In the context of the use of the drug, Galli made other clarifications. “We actually have various possible approaches that concern people with risk factors for the negative evolution of the disease, such as an elderly person, a person with diabetes, a severely overweight person, a person with chronic pulmonary disease” he stressed. “There is a long list of conditions that enable treatment, always within the first seven days of infection: beyond that, none of this is needed, this thing must be clear”, underlined the professor, because “of this drug it is used very much in advance of the evolution of the disease, in the very first days of infection “. Unfortunately, however, “we do not have the panacea for all the evils for the most serious cases, when they have already become serious, but we do have what it takes to prevent cases that could become serious in a defined and limited number of people” , he then concluded.