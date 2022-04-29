Galli reverses: “The dead of Covid? They had other pathologies “

In 1966, “The Fall of the Eagles”, a war film directed by John Guillermin, a great specialist in cinematic colossals, was produced with a stellar cast. The title of the film clearly evokes the fall of the German Empire after its defeat in the First World War.

Well, in our particular e endless war on Sars-Cov-2, which makes us unique in the democratic world, is a succession of donkey falls. Flying donkeys in white coats, whose main specialty is to terrorize the Italians. And in this list of falling “myths” could not miss Massimo Galli, revered priest of the liturgy of terror. Friday morning guest of “Agorà”, hosted on Rai3 by the increasingly confused Luisella Costamagna – so much so that she got it into her head that the latest variants of the virus are even more aggressive -, the former head of Infectious Diseases of the Sack of Milan “did his ”, as they often say in Tuscany when a mess has been made.

In this case “the mess”, from his personal point of view, consists in having let slip a reality that we ignorant aperturists have understood for a long time: the wrong count of Covid-19 deaths. In fact, Galli says, responding to a question from the presenter on the general state of the pandemic: “How are things going in this situation? Above all, we need to protect the most fragile and to protect them in the best possible way. A fourth dose, yes. A fourth dose, however, may not be enough for these people. It must also be invested to try not to have this “jumbo jet” every single day that falls as the number of deaths we have. – But here is that Galli lets the “heretical” evaluation slip away, literally making his staff precipitate jambo jet viral fear load – It is possible that a part of these deaths is represented by terminal people for a whole series of other issues, who accidentally became infected with Covid too – but come on, what a great discovery! -. But the question of the chicken and the egg becomes this: who kills you first, Covid or the disease you already had. “