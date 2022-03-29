Galli: “With Omicron 2 unprecedented rates of contagion: too much haste in removing the limitations”

“As a matter of fact, Omicron 2 is quickly showing itself capable of replacing Omicron 1, with a speed that delta and alpha did not have.” This is why “we are quickly replacing 1 and supporting a new increase in cases of Covid-19 throughout Europe. And when there are many cases, even if the variant is not particularly bad, they correspond to an increase in hospitalizations. , even in intensive “.

Massimo Galli, non-regular full professor of infectious diseases at the State University of Milan, explained it to Agorà, on Rai Tre.

“This hastiness, not only Italian, in saying ‘it’s all over’ – added Galli – corresponds to the fact that someone in politics thought he would have a profit in giving generalized reassurance to part of the electorate. But I believe in this moment in time. it is still reasonable to consider the protection of health, in addition to the need to open “. Especially since “we know that on the Omicron variant, both 1 and 2, the vaccine’s ability to contain the infection is limited”.

Added to this is the fact that many cases are not registered. “Faced with a mild disease that imposes a series of complications, including isolation and tampons, the result is that we have many more cases of Omicron than are officially declared. Unfortunately I think it is almost certain. Raise your hand if there is one. someone present who does not know at least a friend or relative who has had Omicron without declaring positivity “, the specification.

Galli then underlines that if there is still no reliable data on the efficacy of vaccines on Omicron, “certainly in the severe immunosuppressed patients the fourth dose would improve the situation a little, but in them we must face the problem of a therapy”. And he adds: “Even with respect to monoclonals with the circulation of the Omicron variant we are troubled, because we only have one that works with Omicron 1. While with Omicron 2 we have to rely mainly on antivirals”.

