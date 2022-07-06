Gallier is coming! Neymar’s incredible reaction

PSG Mercato: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has confirmed the upcoming arrival of Christophe Galtier to succeed Mauricio Pochettino. A choice commented on by Neymar.

No more doubt possible. Christophe Galtier will be the next coach of Paris Saint-Germain. According to the information relayed in recent hours by Goal Franceconfirmed this Saturday by the daily The Parisianthe arrival of the current coach of OGC Nice “on the Parisian bench is no longer in doubt”, only a few details remain to be settled between the two clubs.

To secure the services of the Marseille technician, the capital club will pay a sum “well below 10M€. The formalization of Galtier will take place as soon as Paris SG has reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino and his staff on their severance pay. A very surprising arrival for some members of the Parisian wardrobe like Neymar.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr laughs at the mention of the name of Galtier

While the arrival of Christophe Galtier at Paris Saint-Germain is becoming more and more precise, Daniel Riolo recently revealed Neymar’s reaction to his possible future coach. “Until the day before yesterday, Neymar was convinced that it would be Zidane the coach. It will make him funny because when we talked to him about Galtier, he laughed “revealed the RMC journalist on the After Foot set, revealing in passing the origin of his source.

“I remind you that Neymar is in a place that I know well at the moment, so I don’t need to prove that…” The last days, Neymar was indeed in Las Vegas to participate in the World Poker Championships (WSOP), a discipline well known to Daniel Riolo, host of the RMC Poker Show.

It remains to be seen how the Paris SG locker room will receive its new coach.