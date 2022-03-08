Gallos Blancos a year behind closed doors at home; bars expelled three years

The incidents between the fans of Gallos Blancos and those of the Atlas generated a punishment for the Querétaro club, which will have to play behind closed doors for a year, in addition to not having bars for three years

The fate of Gallos Blancos is cast: the team will have to play a year behind closed doors, as for the supporters, the punishment would be that they will not be able to attend the games they play at home for three years and one year at those who play as visitors. This information was advanced by ESPN and later confirmed by the president of the Mexican Federation, Yon de Luisa, accompanied by that of LIGA MX, Mikel Arriola.

Gallos also received a fine of one and a half million pesos for the acts of violence that occurred in the match against Atlas.

This same punishment affects the women’s category and its lower teams, so they must play without an audience.

It should be noted that the sanction of playing one year at home behind closed doors, must be fulfilled as of today, March 8, 2022 and would end on March 7, 2023. The matches must be played in La Corregidora or another stadium, which must be authorized by Liga MX.

The animation group Atlas, which is prevented from animation, was also punished for six months.

“The disciplinary commission found evidence, in which provocations from the Atlas club could be seen, obviously the sanctions are much lower, because the dramatic aggressions were caused by the animation group of the Querétaro Club,” said the president.

In addition, the team Queretaro Lost the match against Atlaswhere the events took place, by a score of 3-0.

As for playing behind closed doors, matches must be played in The corrector or another stadium, which must be authorized by Liga MX.

ESPN

This site was able to learn that through calls that the only entity in favor of maintaining the current owners is the Pachuca Group (whose teams are Pachuca and Lion), but most clubs have opted for the exemplary sanction Queretaro.

It is known that the people of white roosters gave his statement on Monday in defense of what happened before the plenary session of the Disciplinary Commission, but it was this Tuesday when the body of the Mexican Soccer Federation issued a resolution.

HERE THE COMPLETE COMMUNICATION OF THE DISCIPLINARY COMMISSION

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation reports the resolutions reached after the investigation into the events that occurred in the stands and on the field during the match corresponding to Matchday 9 of the 2022 Grita Tournament, held at the La Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro, last Saturday, March 5 of this year.

Club Gallos Blancos de Querétaro is imposed a sanction consisting of playing for 1 (one) year all games played at home behind closed doors, and said sanction must be computed from March 08, 2022 to March 07, 2023. It is specified that, The Club may play its home games at the current Venue or at another venue for which it must have the authorization of the LIGA MX authorities. As for the categories of Basic and Women’s Forces, it is specified that they must play for (one) 1 year behind closed doors, and may be played at the same Venue (State of Querétaro).

The Querétaro Animation Group is prevented from attending the games that the Club plays at home for three years, and one year for the games that it plays as a visitor.

The Atlas Animation Group is prevented from attending the games played by the Club, as a visitor, during the next six months, that is, from March 8 to September 8, 2022.

According to the Competition Regulations, Club Querétaro will lose the match against Atlas, corresponding to Day 9, by a score of 0-3.