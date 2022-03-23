Gallos Blancos: businessman confirms negotiation with Grupo Caliente

The Mexican businessman Francisco Orozco Marin confirmed his interest in acquiring the Querétaro franchise, and even announced that he had already started conversations with Jorge Alberto Hankcurrent owner of the club, in addition to also chatting with Mauricio Curigovernor of the state, to make him see his commitment to keep it in that square.

Although Liga MX announced the one-year ban on the Gallos as locals no matter where they play, Orozco Marín, who owns the Union Laguna cotton farmers of the Mexican Baseball League and the Dinos of Saltillo of the Professional American Football League, is open to investing in the club and even expressed confidence that he can achieve it, since it meets the requirements that may be imposed on it in the MX League.

“We are in the process of paperwork to be able to achieve the purchase process with Liga MX and in a few days we will be in talks with them, but we are 100 percent ready and comply with the protocols for the next Owners Assemblywhich is when the incorporations could be announced”, Orozco Marín explained to the portal Main Square.

The telecommunications businessman added that he has a relationship with Hank thanks to the American Football League, since Hank owns the Tijuana Greyhounds, so the talks have progressed smoothly to try to reach an agreement.

Regarding Kuri, he pointed out that he made clear his intention to leave the Gallos in Querétaro, an entity in which he has found the conditions to settle and invest.

“I have already spoken with Governor Kuri so that he knows that we are interested, to tell him that the team is staying in Querétaro. I am making my life here, I have lived what Gallos is for a year and a half, what it means for the fans, I have lived it with my friends, my family in a box on Corregidora, ”he deepened.

The team is interested in other entities

The governments of Michoacán, Sinaloa and Chiapas have recognized their interest in bringing the Roosters to their states, especially interested in the words of Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, who pointed out that the franchise “will hardly stay in Querétaro” at the beginning of month of March.