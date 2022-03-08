Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, the cursed Liga MX franchise that is still alive

Gallos de Querétaro’s goalkeeper, Washington Aguerre, tries to calm the team’s fans who invaded the field during the game against Atlas. / Photo: Getty Images

No, Querétaro will not run out of soccer. The Mexican Soccer Federation imposed on him as punishment after the brutal fight on his field that will play behind closed doors for the following year, including his women’s team, a fine of one and a half million dollars, the disqualification of his directors for 5 years, a veto to his animation bar for three years and lose the match against Atlas by 0-3. But he was not disaffiliated, he will not disappear.

The Mexican Soccer Federation analyzed the disaffiliation of the Roosters. Or at least that is what was believed. However, that punishment that would have been exemplary and would have set a precedent for the future of Mexican soccer was not carried out, with the justification that they did not want the club’s workers or players to pay for the broken dishes.

There are many interests at stake. A Liga MX franchise like Gallos can cost around $50 million dollars. If it is blunt, its value is zero.

Although the club was sold by Grupo Caliente to other businessmen, before the Mexican Soccer Federation, they are still the owners.

AND Grupo Caliente is the official bookmaker of Liga MXowns Xolos and Dorados, is a sponsor of 13 of the 18 First Division clubs and 7 of the 17 teams in the Expansion division.

Now the owner of Xolos, Jorge Alberto Hank will manage the franchise again and will have to sell Querétaro in the remainder of 2022. If he does not do so, Liga MX will take responsibility.

And the bars. The bars will follow. Beyond the sanction for the Querétaro bar for three years and six months for the Atlas, both as visitors, the total elimination of these groups that have time and again been protagonists of violence in Mexican soccer was not considered. .

Those found guilty of the attack on the Corregidora stadium will be banned for life from the Liga MX stadiums and it will be sought that the animation groups (as they are called) are identified by means of credentials.

That said, they could have changed everything, but they did not dare, could not or did not want to.

the cursed franchise

Querétaro is one of the cities with the highest economic growth in Mexico. It is a prosperous city that has welcomed thousands of people over the years who find their second home there.

But time and time again soccer fails in Querétaro. It looks like a cursed city for football.

Gallos fans hit Atlas supporters on the field of La Corregidora stadium. / Photo: Getty Images

As much as different groups of owners try to secure a project in Querétaro, they end in failure.

The franchise has faced disappearances, relegation, disaffiliations, change of owners, name or logo.

From 2010 to the present alone, five investment groups have owned the club.

Businessman Zlatko Petricevic bought the team in 2011 and stayed until 2013, when he was relegated.

Amado Omar Yáñez (owner of Grupo Oceanografía) acquired Jaguares de Chiapas in 2013, converted it into Gallos and moved it to Querétaro, to sell the franchise in 2014 because he was accused of fraud and was even imprisoned.

It seemed that the Gallos were finally going to achieve economic and sporting stability with Grupo Imagen, which bought the club in 2014 and presented itself with the signing of Ronaldinho. But this private group — which owns media outlets and hospitals — became disillusioned with soccer and left it in 2019.

Appreciated Grupo Caliente (which already owned the Xolos from Tijuana and Dorados from Sinaloa), acquired Gallos to supposedly sell it six months later to another investment group led by businessmen Emilio Escalante, along with Gabriel Solares and Manuel Velarde (Escalante left the team shortly after).

A family runs to try to save themselves during the confrontation between followers of the Atlas and Gallos. / Photo: Getty Images

Historically losing club

Gallos is a losing club. One of the worst franchises in Mexican soccer, if not the worst.

In a soccer like the Mexican where no club monopolizes the titles, the Roosters have never been champions of Liga MX, and that was founded in 1950. They only have one Copa MX in their showcase in the Apertura 2016 and one SuperCopa in 2017.

Since 2010 he has participated in 25 tournaments (including the current one), in 19 he has finished halfway down the general table.

Taking into account the value of the squad in each football year, the club has been from the bottom middle of the table in each of the seasons since 2010, according to Transfermarkt.

