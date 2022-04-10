Gallos returns to La Corregidora with maximum security

Midtime Editorial

Through a statement, the Liga MX announced that Queretaro will play this sunday before tigers on the field of the Stadium corregidor after one petition that the club made to the organization.

It is so the squad Queretaro return after in the Matchday 11 He received to the Athletic of San Luis in Morelos. Furthermore, his own Joseph Anthony Nuneznew President of Gallos Blancos, advanced to halftime the strategy for return to your house guaranteeing safety and respecting the guidelines of Liga MX.

“The Club Querétaro requested the BBVA MX LEAGUE to play your party like local before the club tigerscorresponding to Matchday 13 of the 2022 Grita México Clausura Tournament, at the Estadio The Corregidora behind closed doors next Sunday, April 10, 2022. The above in follow-up to sanction imposed to the club by Disciplinary Commission of the FMF, in which one year of veto is manifested of stadium playing all its home games behind closed doors, in any venue where these games are played. The sanction is applicable until March 7, 2023, “says the text of Liga MX.

Even the body listed the requirements from security that the institution must comply with, as determined in the Extraordinary Assembly, to play at home in La Corregidora where you must have the guarantee and commitment of the local government to have a three kilometer perimeter security to roundin order to avoid any risk around the celebration of the competition.

The club for game development must comply With the followings requirements:

Establish security for the transfer of teams and match officials to enter and leave the stadium, based on a coordinated road operation.

Have a sufficient number of surveillance and public security personnel to guarantee the safety of the players, coaching staff, match officials and staff attending the match.

Comply with everything established in the Security Provisions Regulations for official matches, the “Safe Stadium” Security Manual, the General Civil Protection Manual and the LIGA MX Sanitary Protocol.

Validation of the security operation by the Directorate of Security and Commissioners of LIGA MX / Expansión MX.

What happened?

It should be remembered that the last March 5 a group of amateurs from roosters put together one brawl against followers from Atlas at the Corregidora Stadium. The situation left 26 people hospitalized and the images went around the world due to the impact of the fight.

After what happened, the team is designing a plan to get closer to its fans. With the stadium as a limitation, Núñez assures that they have in mind to carry out training in public spaces so that people are close to the Roosters.

“We can’t use the stadiumeither, so we are thinking in go with the fanbut if they can’t come to our house, maybe we can go to theirs. I have all our people working on a plan of how to reach people and be in dynamic contact and be sensitive that we can probably to be literally in their houses, in their workplaces, in public spaces of the city, the city ​​training grounds”, he pointed out in an interview for halftime.

