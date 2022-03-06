Gallos vs Atlas was suspended for violence in the stands

Midtime Editorial

Due to the violence that arose in the stands of the La Corregidora Stadium in Queretarothe fans had to enter the field of play and this motivated the match between Roosters and Atlas be suspended. All as part of an unfortunate image in Mexican soccer.

The images showed how fans of roosters and of Atlas they quarreled in the stands and because of this people and other party attendees began to flee from the brawl. For this reason the doors were opened so that they could enter the field of play.

Both teams withdrew to the dressing rooms to protect themselves, except for some like the goalkeeper Washington Aguerrefrom Gallos, who remained on the field of play and tried to ask the fans to remain calm, to avoid violence, but it was no use.

The lawsuit spread in different parts of the stadium, also abroad where the members of both clubs got involved in various lawsuits; while other people vandalized the property, Well, according to the Fox Sports report the monitor used by the referees for the VAR Video Arbitration was broken.

At the moment it is unknown if there are injured fans or if there are injured by this problem, although various reporters in the building comment that a fan left by ambulance.

There will be exemplary punishment: President Liga MX

The duel was no longer played, it will be rescheduled and the case will be turned over to the Disciplinary Commission that he will be in charge of sanctioning all those responsible, as the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, made clear.

“Inadmissible and regrettable the violence in the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is priority! We will continue to report, “she said on his social networks.

