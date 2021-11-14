Gallura extras on the set of “Impero” “Tiring but beautiful”

ARZACHENA. It will take more or less a year to see the results on the screen. Meanwhile, we daydream. For the column of major film productions on the island, in recent weeks in the territory of Arzachena the Sky troupe shot an episode of the TV series “Impero”. Sardinia will be recognized in the Gallura landscapes and in the faces, even those of Gallura. In fact, numerous extras from the area took part in the shooting days. One of them is Cristina Martini, 40, an entrepreneur from Olbia: «It was nice to be part of such an important production and to have such an experience, different from everyday life». The castings lasted a couple of weeks, at the beginning of September: “I did not participate in the days in attendance, I sent my candidacy with a photo by e-mail”. Cristina liked and was selected. Between the end of September and October, the whole bandwagon of actors and professionals arrived to shoot the opera. For the extras it was not a walk: at the start shortly after dawn, early in the morning for the roll call, checks and tampons. Then straight to the sets, «near Sant’Antonio di Gallura». “Some were given clothes according to the type of scene – says Cristina – or, as in my case, the outfit I was wearing went well”. The Sky original series is divided into eight episodes, the third was shot in northern Sardinia. Absolute confidentiality on the scenes and dialogues: «But I can say that for a scene I also had a few lines. Being a few meters away from great actors and seeing how one works in a troupe was very beautiful and interesting ». The series revolves around the world of the transfer market and features international names such as Francesco Montanari, Elena Radonicich and Giancarlo Giannini. As they say in these cases, it will prove to be a great postcard for the island. As were George Clooney’s “Catch-22” in 2018 or the medium and large productions that in recent years have chosen Sardinia for filming: Disney for “The Little Mermaid” and Netflix with “365 days”, the last summer. In the case of “Impero”, among the most interesting takes are those shot directly on the Principe beach. The series, expected in the second half of 2022, will also showcase the unique natural settings of this territory. (ro)

