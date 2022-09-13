Entertainment

Galtier and his expectations around the MNM

This Wednesday (9 p.m. on Canal Plus and RMC Sports 1), the PSG will face the Maccabi Haifa outside – at Sammy Ofer Stadium – on the occasion of the 2nd day of Champions League. Victorious of the Juventus (2-1) last week, the club from the capital will want to come back from their trip to Israel with the three points before a double confrontation against SL Benfica (October 5 and 11) on the return from the international break. For this meeting with the Maccabi Haifa, Christophe Galtier can count on his attacking trio: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Galtier talks about his attacking trio

Successful since the start of the season, the “MNM” will have to maintain its level on the offensive level. In remarks given to RMC Sports, Christophe Galtier spoke about the association of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe in attack. He also spoke about the importance of team balance. “We can always improve. In relaxations, it is necessary to insist on the principles of the game, on the efforts that must be made by each other in terms of recovery. There are a lot of exchanges between my staff, me and the front three because I associate them. We can always improve on how we should position ourselves in recovering the ball to avoid being off balance. And afterwards, I insisted a lot on knowing how to associate them and to leave them as much freedom as possible so that they could express their talent, because they are above all creators, animators and finishers. It’s a reflection that I had very quickly when I was appointed coach. »

At the start of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, one of the three forwards stands out: Neymar Jr. The number 10 is shown to be involved defensively and has regained his address in front of goal (10 goals and 7 assists in 9 matches). At a press conference on Tuesday, the Parisian coach praised the Brazilian’s state of mind: “Quickly, we wanted to put him in the best conditions so that he was in the best possible mood. He’s an artist and when he’s good, he sends that back. He is a player who works a lot for the team offensively but also in the desire to recover the ball. »

