Galtier does not close the door to a departure from Neymar and calls for reinforcements
Paris-Saint-Germain will travel to the LOSC lawn this Sunday evening as part of the closing match of the third day of Ligue 1. A clash between the last two champions of France, which will also allow Christophe Galtier to find its former enclosure and its former supporters. Present at the pre-match press conference this afternoon, the coach was however questioned on other rather burning subjects on the side of the French capital. After discussing the tensions between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr, the Parisian coach returned to the rumors of the departure of his number 10.
“The transfer window is always full of surprises. I did not hear Neymar ask to leave. He is there, performing well in matches and in training. He doesn’t give me the impression of a stand-by player. Afterwards, a transfer window is a transfer window…” he confided.
Christophe Galtier then spoke about potential future recruits, as the transfer market closes in just under two weeks.
“I’ve been reading a lot lately. I want to clarify a lot of things. The sporting direction is taken by the president, Luis Campos and myself. We work like that and it’s going very well. We have established requirements on a very busy schedule until November 13th. We have identified players who can be an added value. There is the reality of the market and the fact that many players are under contract. This is why the club relies on Antero to limit the number of contracts. With the president and Luis Campos we talk every three days but there is always a gap between the economic and the sporting. We are in a hurry. There is a schedule with important matches. It’s not easy to integrate a player quickly. Thereupon, the fact that the players do not arrive penalizes us on the sporting level. he concluded.
