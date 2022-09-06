Galtier does not close the door to a departure from Neymar and calls for reinforcements

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

Paris-Saint-Germain will travel to the LOSC lawn this Sunday evening as part of the closing match of the third day of Ligue 1. A clash between the last two champions of France, which will also allow Christophe Galtier to find its former enclosure and its former supporters. Present at the pre-match press conference this afternoon, the coach was however questioned on other rather burning subjects on the side of the French capital. After discussing the tensions between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr, the Parisian coach returned to the rumors of the departure of his number 10.

“The transfer window is always full of surprises. I did not hear Neymar ask to leave. He is there, performing well in matches and in training. He doesn’t give me the impression of a stand-by player. Afterwards, a transfer window is a transfer window…” he confided.

Christophe Galtier then spoke about potential future recruits, as the transfer market closes in just under two weeks.