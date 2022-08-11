Galtier dubs Messi, confirms Kalimuendo transfer and provides Navas update

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

Three days before the reception of Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on behalf of the second day of the championship, Christophe Galtier faced the media on the occasion of the

. The opportunity for him to take stock of the situation of Keylor Navas: “My position was clear. I made a choice by appointing Donnarumma number 1. I have no benchmark compared to last season. training sessions are going well. It’s more difficult for Keylor, but he is performing well in training. He is a competitor to whom we must give respect for his journey, his career. I made this choice , but it’s the performances that make a number 2 can go for a number 1. As for knowing if Keylor agrees to be number 2, it’s not, and fortunately. It’s very hard for him. I know that he has demands, but in training, he behaves like a professional.

“Messi is a source of example”

Subsequently, he was asked about the Lionel Messi case, not hesitating to praise his number 30: “I cannot be surprised, because when you have such a record, it means you are a very great professional, and he confirms it Since the 4th of July, Leo has been doing all the training sessions, he is involved, smiling, he is a source of example, I have enjoyed every moment, say hello to him every days. He is the example to follow. He has won everything, except the World Cup. He is not satisfied, he is fulfilled. When Leo smiles, the team smiles. In training, it’s the same, he is loved and admired.” An outing that the interested party will appreciate.

“I’m happy for Kalimuendo”

Finally, he mentioned the case of Arnaud Kalimuendo, on the departure for Rennes: “A regret to see Kalimuendo leave? No, I’m happy for him. He aspires to have more playing time, it would be difficult here. I knew from the start that he was going to leave us. He should leave us for Rennes, and he will arrive ready”, before looking into a possible replacement: “I am in direct contact with Luis Campos for his replacement. Don’t be mistaken. Will this play happen? We have no guarantee on that. The club will not take to take. It has to be a real added value.”