Galtier ‘enjoys every moment’ spent with Messi

Passing through a press conference this Thursday, Christophe Galtier once again said all the good things he thought of Lionel Messi.

After a complicated first season on the side of the PSG, Lionel Messi finally seems at ease with the residents of the Parc des Princes. Author of 3 goals and 1 assist in 2 games played at the start of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has also regained its usual standards. To the delight of Christophe Galtier.

“He is a source of example”

Present in front of the press this Thursday, the new Paris Saint-Germain strategist praised the Argentinian icon. “I can’t be surprised, because when you have such a record and you’ve played so many decisive matches, it means you’re a very great professional. And he confirms it since July 4. He is involved in all the sessions, smiling, and talking with his partners. He is a source of example for our players. »

🗣 | Galtier 🇫🇷 in press conference: “Messi? He is involved, smiling, he is a source of example for our players. I appreciate every moment of seeing him on the pitch, he represents the example to follow! He has won everything, but he is not satiated far from it.”#PSGMHSC pic.twitter.com/hwGq1PWuzd — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) August 11, 2022

“He is not satisfied”

And Christophe Galtier to continue: “I appreciate every moment of seeing him on the field and saying hello to him every day because he represents the example to follow in his investment. He won almost everything. he misses the biggest trophy, the World Cup, but in club he has won everything. He had individual distinctions but he is not satisfied. I find him fulfilled. When Leo smiles, the team smiles. And in training it’s the same. He is loved and admired by his partners. »

Read also: Messi, thunderclap on the transfer window!

Read also: With Neymar and Messi, Paris offers a start with a bang