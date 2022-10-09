Galtier explains the difficulties of a Mbappé “orphan of Messi and Neymar”

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

Nightmare night for Paris Saint-Germain. On the move on the lawn of the Stade de Reims on behalf of the 10th day of the championship, the champions of France could not do better than a draw with the score of 0-0. Without Lionel Messi, absent from the group, and with a team reduced to 10 before half-time with the expulsion of Sergio Ramos, the men of Christophe Galtier showed great nervousness, while Kylian Mbappé seemed to drag his spleen, grumbling regularly when the balloons did not arrive.

“As soon as Ney entered, we saw good relations”

After the match, the French technician spoke about the difficulties of his striker: “Obviously Kylian was a bit orphaned by Leo and Ney. I suspected it. I thought that as the match progressed … In my plans, it was expected that the association with Ney would exist at some point. Ney did not start the game because he has been playing a lot lately. As soon as Ney came in, we saw good It was from that moment that our second period was more interesting when we were outnumbered. Unfortunately Ney lacked a bit of accuracy in his face-to-face. And Kylian fell on a goalkeeper who made a decisive save in his face-to-face. It is also played on that even if we cannot be satisfied with it”, he thus indicated in a press conference. In the meantime, Kylian Mbappé posted his questions on an Instagram post that should make a lot of noise.