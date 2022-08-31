Galtier explains why he released Neymar and Messi

Hooked on Sunday by Monaco (1-1), PSG resumed their march forward in Ligue 1 by winning this Wednesday in Toulouse (3-0) on the occasion of the 5th day. A match in which Neymar and Lionel Messi were replaced. Rotations that will take place regularly this season announces Christophe Galtier.

It’s a small event on the scale of PSG. Neymar and Lionel Messi were replaced during the match, without having to deplore injuries. The Brazilian left his teammates in the 68th minute to make way for Hugo Ekitike, while the Argentine was replaced in the 83rd minute by Achraf Hakimi. A change that somewhat irritated Neymar, his face closed when he left.

>> Ligue 1: relive Toulouse-PSG (0-3)

But this season, the replacements of stars are no longer taboo subjects had warned Christophe Galtier. The PSG coach took action this Wednesday in Toulouse (Parisian victory, 3-0), and the operation is set to be repeated.

“They’re up-to-date”

“It’s an obligation (to get players out). I had already talked about it with my players, said the former Saint-Etienne coach at a press conference. Obviously they are never happy to go out. That’s how it is. But from the moment they played a very good game, it seemed important to me to take out Ney, who scored his 109th goal in 150 games. Ney made some contacts. He has a game that l exposed to contact. It seemed appropriate to take him out at that time. As it seemed appropriate to relieve Leo (Messi) a little on the physical level with the sequence of matches. They are aware, they are informed. Afterwards obviously they are not happy to leave but it is also to make the workforce live and also to find other formulas and to make everyone exist in this workforce.

The little psychodrama that accompanied the replacement by Mauricio Pochettino of Lionel Messi against OL at the Parc des Princes last season, in mid-September, should therefore not happen again. Informed of this new situation, and aware of the sequence of meetings with the World Cup in the middle of the season (November 20-December 18), the Parisian stars seem more inclined to accept these early exits. But not always with a smile.