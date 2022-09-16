Galtier, game plan, Neymar…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, September 16, 2022. The limits of the 3-4-3 system, what solutions for Christophe Galtier to remedy these problems, Neymar not sanctioned by UEFA after criticism on his yellow card and the Minister of Sports returns to the words of the Parisian coach about the movements of PSG.

In today’s edition, The Team returns to the limits displayed by the 3-4-3 of Christophe Galtier in the last two games. Thus, the Parisian staff will have to adapt their work in order to prepare for the next deadlines. After attractive first matches, the Parisian club faces teams better prepared for their style of play. Maccabi Haifathe Rouge & Bleu coach acknowledged a misunderstanding between the three attackers and the rest of the team block in the first period: “There was a misunderstanding about how to defend, with the three attackers wanting to get the ball as high as possible while our defensive block was much lower. This gave a lot of space behind the backs of our three attackers and caused difficulties for our two midfielders. Our pistons couldn’t come out like they usually can, and that made the first half difficult. »

It now remains to be seen whether Christophe Galtier will change its tactical scheme, in particular with the fragility of the Parisian defensive. Currently, the move to a four-man defense “is still far from being the trend”reports THE. “But by sequence, in the season, this system could however bring an additional solution. » This change will in return require a greater effort from the three offensive players in defensive tasks. This will also allow Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos to feel more comfortable in a four-man defense with better placement and depth management.

Above all, the change from a midfielder to three could bring balance and volume to the game. PSG. “The technician still thinks about it today because he considers it to be a key sector for gaining control. » Having a third element in the midfield would above all provide enormous relief Verratti and Vitinha in their task. Afterwards, it remains to be determined which profile can be associated with the two holders in the middle. A beefy profile like Danilo Pereiramixed as Renato Sanches and Fabian Ruiz or more technical like Carlos Soler. However, switching to a 4-3-3 will give the pistons less influence in the game while the 3-5-2 scheme would force Christophe Galtier to sacrifice one of his three attackers between Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.

Regarding the “MNM”, the most problematic is whether the three members can make defensive efforts at the same time. Facing Maccabi Haifa, it looked more like a 7+3 in defense with a team block cut in half. But the PSG can he hope to win the Champions League with this attacking trio? Thus, one of the members could be sacrificed, but which one? ” Mbappe is the depth and explosiveness asset, Neymar is the best player at the start of the season, and Messi is… Messi. » Until now, this scenario was not envisaged by Christophe Galtier. Indeed, the French technician wants to find a formula with his three attackers “because he judges their unique qualities to rock meetings”like the result of this Wednesday.

The sports daily also returns to the yellow card received by Neymar facing Maccabi Haifa (3-1). After his goal, the number 10 of the PSG carried out his celebration of the past few weeks by sticking his tongue out with his thumbs resting on his temples. A gesture considered provocative by the referee of the meeting and which earned a warning to the Brazilian. After the meeting, the 30-year-old player joked about this yellow card received via his social networks: “Celebration, yellow card, one more in NJ’s roster (Neymar Jr)! These things only happen to me. Next time I’ll let the referees know what I’m going to do. » The Team reports that last night, UEFA had not initiated disciplinary proceedings against Neymar Jr.

On his side, The Parisian does not mention the PSG in its edition of the day, but obtained an interview with the sports minister in France, Amelie Oudea-Castera. If the latter mentioned many subjects such as the Olympic Games 2024the world Cup to Qatar or even the disorder at the FFF, she also returned to the words of Christophe Galtier about the trips from PSG (and the ironic answer of the Parisian coach on sand yachting): ” I was surprised. Christophe Galtier had been widely publicized when he left OGC Nice to the PSG, I have always been struck by the finesse of his remarks. I thought he had a lot of touch with the ball in his statements, an empathy that for me stood out. When I listened to his statements at a press conference, I did not recognize him. What I wanted to say to him at that time was ‘you’ve gotten us used to it so much better. There is a dimension of exemplarity on these societal issues that must not be damaged.’ It was important that very quickly he rectify the situation and that he be up to the Christophe Galtier that we know. What he did. Can clubs be forced to be more responsible? This is not what I wanted to express as a message, but rather that the issue is serious and that it deserves finesse in the way it is approached. The debate on the subject of travel is progressing. We understand the issues related to safety, convenience and the cost of one mode of transport rather than another. We also see the will of the clubs to move forward and find solutions. »