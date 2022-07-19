Galtier has 3 first darlings in the locker room, Messi and 2 undesirables!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paolo Dybala keeps Paris waiting

Since July 5, Christophe Galtier has officially been the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain. After doing a few days of training at Camp des Loges, the Parisians flew to Japan for a summer tour.

Messi, Navas and Kehrer impress

Since the resumption, three players would have stood out in the eyes of Christophe Galtier by their involvement in training as well as the quality of their work, according to information from the Parisian. It would be Lionel Messi, Keylor Navas and Thilo Kehrer. Nothing surprising for the first city but a little more for the last two, whose futures could register far from the club of the capital.

