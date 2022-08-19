Galtier is certain that there will be no more “penaltygate”
Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team
After an excellent start to the season, a first discord appeared within the Parisian club. The penalty case between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr did not fail to make people talk. This Friday, Christophe Galtier defused all the controversies around his two attackers at a press conference: “ There is no discomfort. It is an epiphenomenon. We saw each other the next day to say what there was to say. I tell you in all sincerity. »
The Parisian coach did not reveal who was the number one shooter in the team, ” players will know he conceded with a slight smile. Nevertheless, the former Niçois is counting on the intelligence of his players so that there are no more such incidents in the matches to come.
“There is what I want in the preparation for the match and which must be respected, and then there is the reality of the match and the moment. There are game situations in which the coach is very far away, and it’s up to my players to be smart and know when you can give a gift to a partner, or step aside so that another partner can gain confidence by taking a penalty kick. – Christophe Galtier – press conference
to summarize
After an excellent start to the season, a first discord appeared within the Parisian club. The penalty case between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr did not fail to make people talk. This Friday, Christophe Galtier defused all the controversy around his two attackers at a press conference.
The Parisian coach did not reveal who was the number shooter in the team, “the players will know” he conceded with a slight smile. Nevertheless, the former Niçois is counting on the intelligence of his players so that there are no more such incidents in the matches to come.