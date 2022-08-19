Galtier is certain that there will be no more “penaltygate”

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team

After an excellent start to the season, a first discord appeared within the Parisian club. The penalty case between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr did not fail to make people talk. This Friday, Christophe Galtier defused all the controversies around his two attackers at a press conference: “ There is no discomfort. It is an epiphenomenon. We saw each other the next day to say what there was to say. I tell you in all sincerity. »

The Parisian coach did not reveal who was the number one shooter in the team, ” players will know he conceded with a slight smile. Nevertheless, the former Niçois is counting on the intelligence of his players so that there are no more such incidents in the matches to come.