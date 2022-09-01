Galtier reacts to performances by Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in PSG’s win over Toulouse.

Christophe Galtier, the boss of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), congratulated the trio Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé for their performances against Toulouse FC.

The Parisians traveled to Stade Municipal for a Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday August 31. They came into this match needing an answer after being held 1-1 by AS Monaco in their previous encounter.

However, the defending champions were never really threatened by Toulouse and prevailed 3-0 to cement their place at the top of the table. Messi provided two assists, while Neymar and Mbappé both netted goals. Left-back Juan Bernat completed the scoreboard at the last minute of regulation time.

Reflecting on the performance of his attacking trio after the game, Galtier said (as quoted by PSGTalk):

“We can only be satisfied. Leo made two wonderful passes. Max (Dupe) also made some great saves. There are many relationships between them. Also with Marco Verratti, Vitinha. It’s also because our midfielders recover the ball well – something we didn’t do against Monaco. »

He pursues :

“We have quality players, this technical relationship must exist in the heart of the game.

Thanks to this result, the Parisians collected 13 points in their first five Ligue 1 meetings this season. They have already scored 21 goals and conceded just four.

