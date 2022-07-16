Galtier speaks on the future of Neymar and Kimpembe

Paris-Saint-Germain could see two of its executives leave the ship in the coming weeks. Indeed, Neymar Jr and Presnel Kimpembe could look elsewhere during this transfer window, while the most expensive player in history will not be retained in the event of a good offer and the only Titi holder since the takeover by QSI is courted. in Europe. If the capital club does not intend to retain these two players, Christophe Galtier, for his part, has other ideas for them.

“I will adapt to the squad I have, I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as hard as possible. A team is always stronger with great players. And Neymar is one. We have talked about it a lot since the recovery. I include in my thinking that the players will play, by November 13, 25 or 26 matches (club and selection combined). There will be a need for rotation. What I want, by having an obviously very strong eleven, is that this eleven is at least as strong with the five possible changes. In the offensive field, there will be playing time for everyone. I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it’s a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders, Neymar, like Leo (Messi), they are facilitators, players who have this ability to to be found between the lines and to be decisive. he first indicated before speaking about the vice-captain of PSG.

“I have read everything that has been said about Kim. We even laughed about it together. He’s a player I like. He is direct in the human relationship. What will happen, I don’t know. He is a great defender, a leader. In this system, it can be very efficient. concluded Christophe Galtier during his long interview with L’Équipe.