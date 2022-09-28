Galtier steps up to the plate for his new darling Neymar – Sport.fr

Neymar is causing a sensation. Announced on the departure this summer, the Brazilian striker made the heyday of PSG, and notably scored this Saturday against Brest, allowing his team to win 1-0. Christophe Galtier expressed his admiration after the meeting.

“It’s been two and a half months since I discovered the man. The player, I don’t discover him since he’s been with us for 5 years and I’ve always considered that he was one of the best players on the planet. But I have a much more informed, sharp look at what I see him doing every day in his preparation, in the investment he has before the session, during and after. And if he has overtaken Pauleta and is having a good start to the season, it’s because he is putting a lot of seriousness and concentration into his work. He is very invested. Both on a personal level but also for his partners and for the interest of the team. He is a great professional. I knew he was a great player but he is a great professional whom I discover with pleasure every day, ”said the PSG coach.

As a reminder, Neymar, thanks to his 110th achievement in all competitions, became the 4th top scorer in the history of the capital club ahead of Pedro Miguel Pauleta.

