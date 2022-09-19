Galtier still salutes the performance of Neymar, released “a little angry”

Christophe Galtier praised Neymar’s performance after Paris Saint-Germain’s victory against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening (1-0). The Brazilian was very active and a decisive passer for Lionel Messi’s goal, but he was “angry” when he gave up.

Neymar did not miss much of this OL-PSG. Released in the 86th minute, after giving Lionel Messi an assist at the start of the match, the Brazilian had done the job. But that didn’t stop him from going out sulky. “He came out in my opinion a little rinsed, a little angry, disappointed”, admitted Christophe Galtier after the meeting at the microphone of Prime Video.

An attitude that the French coach did not blame his Brazilian star for. “It’s normal. He has an irreproachable behavior.” Galtier even wanted to highlight Neymar’s great game, once again decisive, who now has 8 goals and 7 assists in 8 Ligue 1 games this season.

Neymar has ambitions “in terms of personal stats”

“He is the one who gives the best balance, insisted once again Galtier. He has volume, intensity, he is also generous for the team. He is both able to replace himself and to have dazzling, technical quality. He is a great animator. Obviously in these matches, the great players must stand out, like Ney and Lionel this evening who were very good.

The most decisive player in Europe, Neymar is also the Parisian who has distinguished himself the most in the game since the start of the season. “He has prepared well, he is sharp, underlined his coach. He has a lot of ambition this season, whether with the club or in terms of personal stats, but also with his selection.”