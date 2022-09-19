Galtier totally in love with his star Neymar Jr. – Sport.fr

Christophe Galtier was very happy with his star Neymar’s match last night in Ligue 1 in the 1-0 victory against Olympique Lyonnais. If he concedes that the Brazilian left the field annoyed, he flies to his aid.

“Neymar came out in my opinion a little flushed, a little angry, disappointed. (…) It’s normal. He has an irreproachable behavior” excused Christophe Galtier, before praising the Brazilian: “He is the one who gives the best balance. It has volume, intensity. He is also generous to the team. He is both capable of repositioning himself and of having dazzling, technical quality. He’s a great animator. Obviously in these matches, the great players have to stand out, like Ney and Lionel (Messi) who were very good tonight. Explained the PSG coach.

Before paying tribute to his entire group after this new victory in the league. “What I like is that the players are very professional, invested in training on a daily basis. We have very important technical relations and this system allows players to evolve well. We have to remain vigilant and maintain tactical and technical rigor, which we were lacking in Haifa. The sequence of matches will be incredible after the break and we will have to find the best formula.