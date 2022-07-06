Entertainment

Galtier’s first words in training were aimed at Messi and Mbappé

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

It was the big day, yesterday Tuesday, for Christophe Galtier. The new PSG coach was officially introduced to the press and he also led his first session with his new troops. And he immediately implemented his ideas which led him to success, from Saint-Etienne to Nice via Lille. Except that there, there seemed to be a slight gap between his words and those for whom they were intended…

“No straight pass, it’s only the field that counts, no individualism and a collective that must be strong. We win together, we lose together”, he would have declared according to Loïc Tanzi. It’s hard not to think of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappé … The last two have not yet resumed so they could not hear these words. But we can’t wait to see if they will implement them…

to summarize

For his first training at PSG, Christophe Galtier held strong words in front of his troops, highlighting the collective and the ban on being individualistic. It’s hard not to think of Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, the first being absent from this session.

Raphael Nouet

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Why will Johnny Depp have to pay $38,000 for trial evidence with Amber Heard? – The financial

8 mins ago

Viola Davis will play one of the Dahomey Amazons

19 mins ago

Garlic Spaghetti: Bella Hadid Shares Her Hot Hot Hot Pasta Recipe (And It’s So Wanting!)

20 mins ago

What is the most watched series on HBO Uruguay today

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button