Galtier’s first words in training were aimed at Messi and Mbappé

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

It was the big day, yesterday Tuesday, for Christophe Galtier. The new PSG coach was officially introduced to the press and he also led his first session with his new troops. And he immediately implemented his ideas which led him to success, from Saint-Etienne to Nice via Lille. Except that there, there seemed to be a slight gap between his words and those for whom they were intended…

“No straight pass, it’s only the field that counts, no individualism and a collective that must be strong. We win together, we lose together”, he would have declared according to Loïc Tanzi. It’s hard not to think of Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappé … The last two have not yet resumed so they could not hear these words. But we can’t wait to see if they will implement them…

Mobilizing speech by Galtier in front of his players before training today, like what he said to himself in conf. “No straight pass, it’s only the field that counts, no individualism and a collective that must be strong”. Now to practice — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 5, 2022