Galtier’s low blow to Messi

During Paris Saint-Germain’s victory last Tuesday on their lawn against Juventus Turin (2-1), for the first group match of the Champions League, Christophe Galtier allowed himself the luxury of leaving Lionel Messi at the 84th minute.

But in doing so, the Parisian coach ended an incredible streak for the former FC Barcelona star. Indeed, as revealed by Opta Jean, Lionel Messi was substituted in a Champions League match for the first time since October 21, 2014, the end of a series of 63 starts in the competition while playing the 90 minutes each time.

