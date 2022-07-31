Galtier’s prediction on Neymar’s season
Christophe Galtier announced the color for Neymar Jr. The Brazilian international impressed his coach and all the Paris Saint-Germain staff during this pre-season. The French tactician sees him having a huge season.
Christophe Galtier officially begins his season with Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday evening. PSG faces FC Nantes in the Champions Trophy with the aim of bringing a first crown to the supporters.
The PSG technician seems excited to start this exercise and has already taken a position on one of his often criticized stars. For him, Neymar Jr has everything to make the tongues of vipers change their minds from this first match.
In a press conference, he reiterated his total confidence in his Brazilian striker. “Regarding Neymar, obviously I will not give any information on the conversations I had with him. But I have a cheerful, happy and very professional player. As Marquinhos said, it’s a long and very important season for the club. It is also an important exercise for every player who can potentially play in the World Cup.
Neymar arrived prepared, fit and so far he hasn’t missed a workout. He is both sharing and listening to the expectations we have of him. We all know he’s a great world-class player who’s going to have a great season. This kind of players allows you to have very high goals”Galtier explained at length.
The first elements of an answer on Ney’s adaptation to this new system and the depth of his commitment will arrive this Sunday evening. We recall that he had been pushed towards the exit at the very beginning of the transfer window, according to rumours.