Galtier’s prediction on Neymar’s season

The PSG technician seems excited to start this exercise and has already taken a position on one of his often criticized stars. For him, Neymar Jr has everything to make the tongues of vipers change their minds from this first match.

Neymar arrived prepared, fit and so far he hasn’t missed a workout. He is both sharing and listening to the expectations we have of him. We all know he’s a great world-class player who’s going to have a great season. This kind of players allows you to have very high goals”Galtier explained at length.