Gambero Rosso guide, the best wines (region by region): the new three Cook glasses

Twenty-five thousand labels from 2,634 companies, tasted and reviewed. the photograph of the Italian wine taken by the guide Wines of Italy from Red shrimp. Which for 35 years has enclosed and narrated the country’s wine excellences in its pages. In reality, the glasses examined by editors and tasters are many more, about fifty thousand. But only those wines that meet certain quality standards have been included in the guide. And the results, despite the pandemic, were comforting. A stimulus for the entire wine scene to always raise the bar. The investment that producers and oenologists have made in quality is increasingly recognized also in terms of prices, which are not sufficiently high compared to the complex production and promotion work that distinguishes this sector – underlined the president of Gambero Rosso Paolo Cuccia– the next step to further increase the prestige of made in Italy wine is sustainability which, in addition to being an essential commitment to safeguarding the environment and workers, can also constitute a source of further differentiation for Italian excellent producers compared to competitors and countries with less experience and sensitivity. Twenty-five thousand labels reported but only 476 were awarded with i three glasses, recognition of excellence of the guide. In this article we tell you about the 42 new entries in this special category. Here they are all, divided by region.

