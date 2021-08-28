Gambling platforms that accept Ethereum

Also in the sector of online gambling the number of platforms that accept crypto and in particular Ethereum (ETH) as a means of payment.

Cryptocurrencies and casinos

Of course the combo between the crypto of smart contracts par excellence and the online casino is still very limited, but platforms are increasing more and more that accept crypto or use the blockchain.

Just think of the already known variety of application fields that involve Ethereum and how they have developed over time.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi), the Non Fungible Token (NFT) market and all those decentralized tokens and applications (dApps) that touch other markets are just a few examples.

This is why some gambling platforms like BetWinner, FortuneJack, 7Bit Casino and RocketPot have already begun to try their hand at the world of crypto, by choosing ETH.

Ethereum in online gambling today

One possible reason why the Ethereum casino market hasn’t already exploded is there difficulties (especially regulatory) to integrate crypto into online gambling platforms they hold a public license.

In fact, at the moment, to top up accounts they are still much more used PayPal, Visa and Mastercard which still offer the modalities of payment in fiat currencies.

Currently PayPal has entered the crypto world only limited to the United States.

Thanks to other intermediaries, such as Neteller, casinos that accept Ethereum are already a reality globally.

Gambling platforms that accept ETH and also BTC offer a variety of games such as roulette, slots, craps, poker, bingo, blackjack, and even sports betting, all while taking advantage of the advantages of cryptocurrencies.

Not only that, even the classic welcome bonus (usually given as a gift to new users after signing up) oi deposit bonus (additional gifts based on the deposit made) can be provided by the platform in the format ETH.

Then, Ethereum also responds optimally to casino mobile apps, which are increasingly used compared to the website format.

Expansion and developments of the Ethereum Blockchain

The numbers that the second crypto by marketcap continues to record in the new sectors it has created and developed are record-breaking.

Only in world of DeFi, today, on a total blocked value (TVL) of $ 150 billion, $ 111 billion is for Ethereum’s blockchain-based projects and the related ERC20 tokens.

Collectible tokens are also receiving dizzying successes, with details Ethereum-based NFT, which come sold at exorbitant prices, over one million euros.

Like the recent case of the 400 ETH or $ 1.3 million spent onEtherRock NFT representing a clipart of a rock.

Not only that, Ethereum also records success in its own technical development. Like the last one the fork of London of this month, which happened without problems and with the aim of passing the Ethereum Blockchain from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to all effects.

The price of ETH, then, since the beginning of this month he has returned over $ 3,000, a price not seen after May 2021.