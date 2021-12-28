Game Boy Color had to have internet, messages, emails and TV with the Page Boy device – Nerd4.life

The good old man Game Boy Color Nintendo has been close to having several multimedia and telematic features such as an internet browser, the ability to send and receive messages and emails and even a TV tuner through a particular device called Page Boy, which never reached mass production for the market.

The new and interesting episode of the DidYouKnowGaming YouTube channel focuses precisely on this mysterious Page Boy, which could have given a significant technological boost to the Game Boy Color, bringing it closer to some features of Sega’s Game Gear and also adding something more in terms of connection online.

It was a project that in the 1999 was proposed to Nintendo of America, coming from a couple of particularly creative British developers, the brothers Eddie and Christopher Gill, who after having worked on a similar project previously, called Work Boy and focused on various mathematical and “business” applications for the Game Boy, they had put together even more technologically advanced features for this Page Boy.

This tool should have used a radio connection to connect, allowing a sort of rudimentary possibility to consult the web, as well as being able to send and receive messages and emails. There should also have been a dedicated live TV service, but this too would have required some sort of dedicated production by Nintendo. Ultimately, it was a very interesting and ambitious project, but also probably difficult to support, probably the reason that prompted Nintendo to abandon the thing.