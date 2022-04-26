Game Boy game batteries: what games are there, how long do they last and how to change them

If you have arrived here, it is probably because at some point you have asked yourself any of the following questions, especially if you are players of Pokemon or if you have recently entered the scene retro: Why is my Game Boy game not working? Why won’t my Game Boy cartridge save? We answer these and other questions related to game boy, Game Boy Color, GameBoy Advance and their cartridges below:

Why are my Game Boy games no longer saving games?

If your Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance game won’t save (this only applies to games with a save system), Most likely it is a problem with the battery or internal battery. This is something quite common in Pokémon games of the 2nd Generation (Pokémon Gold, Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Crystal) and in Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire and Pokémon Emerald.

The batteries of the second generation of Pokémon games usually last less than a decade

The general idea during the manufacture of Game Boy cartridges that had an internal battery was that they did not need to be changed at any time, since its useful life was several decades barring accidents, or exposure to temperatures that are too cold or too hot (the aforementioned Pokémon games are an exception; we’ll explain that below).

Why do Game Boy games need batteries?

As we have mentioned before, not all Game Boy video games needed to save the gamehence In this type of games, the cartridges do not have a battery.. However, for those who do have a battery, need it, precisely, to be able to save the game in the SRAM of the cartridge.

Our copy of Pokémon Crystal (2000) has a depleted battery. It allows to play, but we cannot save game

Strictly speaking, a Game Boy game that takes batteries does not need them to work, since it is the power of the console itself that makes it work. However, these types of cartridges they do need to have batteries with a capacity within certain acceptable margins to work properly. Put bluntly: while it is perfectly possible to play, for example, Pokémon Silver on a cartridge with a depleted battery, we will not be able to save the game, which is not the ideal gaming experience. As soon as we turn off the console, we will lose all data.

Our copy of Donkey Kong Country (2000) still retains battery power, so we can play our saved games from 20 years ago without any problem.

During the early years of the Game Boy Advance’s life (2001/2002), some specific titles were still using stacks to save the game, like Metroid Fusion. However, at this time Nintendo ditched SRAM (the physical component of the cartridge in which the game saves the game, and requires a battery) when manufacturing your cartridges, replacing this component with FRAM which did not need batteries. This resulted in some Game Boy Advance titles, such as the aforementioned Metroid Fusion, actually having two versions of the cartridge: SRAM with battery and FRAM without battery.

Metroid Fusion (2002) and Metroid: Zero Mission (2004) were games that had two versions: with battery and SRAM (left) and without battery and FRAM (right)

Pokémon Gold, Silver, Crystal, Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald have an RTC (Real Time Clock, real time clock) to simulate transition between day and night and events related to the passage of time that drains your battery about five times faster than that of games that do not use this component and this feature. That is why, effectively, the problem of dead batteries is much more common in these Pokémon video games than in other Game Boy titles.

The RTC (Real Time Clock) of games like Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire (2002) is responsible for draining your battery at a much higher rate than normal in other games

What batteries do Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games use and how long do they last?

Generally, these are the types of batteries used in different types of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games:

old game boy games who used the memory mapper MBC1 : batteries CR1616 50 mAh capacity that can last between ten and twenty years . An example of a game that used this battery model: Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (1992). Once exhausted, the games do not save games.

who used the memory mapper : batteries 50 mAh capacity that . An example of a game that used this battery model: Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins (1992). Once exhausted, the games do not save games. Latest Game Boy games : batteries CR2025 170 mAh capacity that can last around forty years . An example of a game that used this battery model: Pokémon Red (1999). Once exhausted, the games do not save games.

: batteries 170 mAh capacity that . An example of a game that used this battery model: Pokémon Red (1999). Once exhausted, the games do not save games. Game Boy Color games : batteries CR1616 50 mAh capacity that can last between ten and twenty years . An example of a game that used this drum pattern: Donkey Kong Country (2000). Once exhausted, the games do not save games.

: batteries 50 mAh capacity that . An example of a game that used this drum pattern: Donkey Kong Country (2000). Once exhausted, the games do not save games. Pokémon Gold, Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Crystal : batteries CR2025 170 mAh capacity that can last five to ten years . Once exhausted, the games do not save games.

: batteries 170 mAh capacity that . Once exhausted, the games do not save games. Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire and Pokémon Emerald : batteries CR1616 50 mAh capacity that can last five to ten years . Once exhausted, games can still save, but the clock and some temporary events will not work.

: batteries 50 mAh capacity that . Once exhausted, games can still save, but the clock and some temporary events will not work. Certain Game Boy Advance games : batteries CR1616 50 mAh capacity that can last between ten and twenty years . An example of a game that used this battery model: Wario Land 4 (2001). Once exhausted, the games do not save games.

: batteries 50 mAh capacity that . An example of a game that used this battery model: Wario Land 4 (2001). Once exhausted, the games do not save games. Most Game Boy Advance games: They do not use batteries of any kind.. There is no complete list, so, except for the exceptions that we have mentioned before, the only way to be sure is to open the cartridge. We can save game (in the event that the games use this function) without problems.

How to change the battery to a Game Boy cartridge?

For change the battery of a Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance game, we recommend using all of the following, and having some experience with soldering:

A new battery of the same model as the one we have to replace. If we are not sure what the model is, the spent battery itself or the cartridge plate should specify what it is. It is especially useful that they are batteries already pre-inserted in a “button”, with joints for soldering and desoldering.

of the same model as the one we have to replace. If we are not sure what the model is, the spent battery itself or the cartridge plate should specify what it is. It is especially useful that they are batteries already pre-inserted in a “button”, with joints for soldering and desoldering. safety screwdriver / game bit screwdriver from 3.8mm for Game Boy and Game Boy Color games or triwing screwdriver for Game Boy Advance games.

/ from for Game Boy and Game Boy Color games or for Game Boy Advance games. Isopropyl alcohol 99% .

. Cotton swabs .

. tin soldering iron Y desoldering iron / desoldering pump .

Y / . Spatula .

. (Optional) Multimeter to check that the new batteries have the correct charge.

Once we have everything we need from the previous list, the steps to change the battery are as follows:

Use the gamebit (Game Boy/Game Boy Color) or triwing (Game Boy Advance) screwdriver to open the cartridge. We take out the PCB board from the cartridge/plastic housing for easy operation and to avoid possible damage to the cartridge. With the tin soldering iron, we apply heat to the joints of the stack until the factory weld is removed. We help ourselves with the spatula to remove the spent battery. We use the desoldering iron/desoldering pump to clean possible traces of tin of factory welding. We apply isopropyl alcohol to clean Completely swab the points where the factory weld was located. We place the stack in the correct orientationwith the respective joints to weld with the correct polarization (the + with the + and the – with the -). We use the tin soldering iron to solder the stack to the board and wait for it to cool down. We apply isopropyl alcohol to clean Completely swabs the new solder. We put the PCB board in the cartridge. we return to screw.

The final step to check that everything went well would be start a new game in the game in question, and advance until we can save the match. After this, and to make sure, we extract the game from the console and we leave it out for a few minutes so that it loses any possible charge, and we introduce it back into the console. If when reconnecting it we can continue right from the point where we saved before, congratulations! we have given a second life to our cartridge…until it’s time to change the battery again. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever.

Sources: NiwaNetwork, RetroOnly, AtariAge, Gamex, Microbattery.com, Reddit, Wikipedia, SpineCard Discord, YouTube/KyleAwsm, own elaboration