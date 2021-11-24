Game Dart, first mission to deflect an asteroid

Italy is also on board with LiciaCube, a ‘photojournalist’ microsatellite that will have to film the impact to evaluate its success. LiciaCube (acronym of Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids) was created by the Turin-based company Argotec, in collaboration and with the contribution ofItalian Space Agency. The scientific team of the small satellite, which includes researchers from the National Institute of Astrophysics, the Polytechnic of Milan, the Universities of Bologna and Parthenope of Naples, the IFAC-CNR of Florence, is also entirely Italian, and is coordinated by Elisabetta Dotto.

The microsatellite, a technological jewel as big as a shoe box and weighing about 13 kilograms, it is the first built in our country to undertake a journey into deep space. Ten days before impact LiciaCube will be released into space and will approach, in autonomous navigation, to the two asteroid system maintaining a safety distance of about 50 km ready to carry out its task: photograph and acquire impact data to verify if the asteroid will deviate its trajectory.

Dart will therefore be the first full-scale test of the kinetic impact technique for the purpose of Planetary Defense for the protection of the Earth, if in the future there are dangerous situations caused by celestial objects that intersect the earth’s orbit. A risk that is currently excluded at least for the next 100 years. During its journey, the spacecraft will be accelerated by a mix of ‘traditional’ propulsion engines and innovative ion thrusters to impact the asteroid at a speed of 21 thousand kilometers per hour. It is estimated that the collision will produce an almost imperceptible change in the speed of the asteroid of just 0.4 millimeters per second, but that over time will result in a major change from the initial trajectory.