Game dead? With over a million viewers, Overwatch 2 breaks it on Twitch

Since its original announcement in 2019, Blizzard has kept a low profile with Overwatch 2 and it only released small waves of information. Fortunately, the situation has improved considerably in recent days and the community is happier than ever. The thing is that the first Closed Beta of the hero shooter started this week and it’s already a success.

As we told you, the trial period began last Tuesday, April 26. A few hours after the inauguration flag, thousands of people gathered on Twitch to see the video game in action.

As explained by the portal dot esports, Overwatch It garnered an impressive peak of 469,000 viewers on Amazon’s platform yesterday. This figure surpasses the previous record of 439,152 users that was reached on January 10, 2018, that is, the opening day of the first season of the Overwatch League.

However, the success of the hero shooter is far from ending there. As of this writing, over 1.4 million people are enjoying live streams of the multiplayer title on Twitch, making it currently the most popular category on the platform. For context, Just Chatting has 542,803 viewers, while Grand Theft Auto V is in third position with 368,312 viewers.

Overwatch is a hit on Twitch

An interesting fact is that, it seems, many streamers got confused. We say this because they are broadcasting the Closed Beta in the category of the original video game, so the category designed for the sequel has only 41,199 viewers.

Why is Overwatch 2 so popular on Twitch?

Given the inability to access the trial period, it is possible that many fans turned to live broadcasts to discover what was new in Overwatch 2such as the new maps, the new hero and the changes to the original characters.

Additionally, we must remember that viewers will have the opportunity to gain access to the Closed Beta by watching close to 4 hours of live streams from select content creators. Considering that this promotion kicked off today, it’s no wonder the game is so popular right now.

But tell us, did you have the opportunity to try the shooter? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

Overwatch 2 It will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. You will find more news related to him on this page.

