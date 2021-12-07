game developer launches a game that pays users as they play

“I never thought you could get paid to play video games,” he said. His new game, titled Sword of the Magi, will allow players to do just that. The game, available in both PC and mobile versions, has a very basic design that Hernandez describes as “a mix between Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy“.

“Just like any other game, the player will have to progress through the story, earn experience points and rewards“, continued Hernandez.” This will allow him to earn the currency. ” Hernandez plans to give players one thousand tokens for every hour played, through a cryptocurrency transfer software.

It is true that there are already apps on the market that currently allow you to win money. However, the Loveland video game designer says his game is different because no initial costs are required to leave. In fact, Hernandez makes money every time players decide to invest their money in the game, for example by spending the cryptocurrencies earned on your character, instead of cashing out.

Sword of the Magi is expected to launch on December 11th. “I already have more than 200 people registered,” said Hernandez. The developer was able to finance the launch thanks to a crowdfunding campaign and the sale of digital works of art. He also hopes to qualify for a Swiss grant that includes a fund of $ 250,000.

