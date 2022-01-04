Game Freak talks about the development problems of the discussed Switch game – Nerd4.life

Game Freak, authors of the Pokémon series, have published a blog page in which they talked about the ups and downs of the saga. Interesting is what has been said about Pokémon Sword and Shield, the discussed Nintendo Switch exclusives, and their troubled development.

Through a Japanese translation of Nintendo Everything, we discover that Shigeru Omori (director) e Kazumasa Iwao (planning director) explained that the development of the game’s concept began in 2016: the basic idea was the portable nature of the Switch, but with a “wider reach” than other consoles.

An opening scene from Pokémon Sword and Shield

Iwao notes that instructing a younger generation of developers it was the most important thing with Sword and Shield. He mentions a “lack of knowledge and experience” which then impacted development, but believes things went well in the end. Omori reflects on how he was given the same chance with Diamond and Pearl when he was 25. Omori also mentions that the clothing design of the game’s characters was inspired by the choices of the younger members of the stuff.

The two developers then stated that “It might be surprising to know that each Pokemon game is made in a completely different way.” This is a statement that, we are sure, will amaze a part of the players of the series, who consider Pokémon too conservative.

The next chapter of the saga will certainly be done in a completely different way, since it will be a sort of open world (but divided into areas). We are obviously talking about Pokèmon Arceus Legends, of which we have recently seen a particular trailer.