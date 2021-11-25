Game, match, match. Vlahovic takes off his Fiorentina mask

Game, match, match. A bit like col Milan. Thanks to two goals that made a cold late November evening at the Franchi as sweet as cotton candy. Dusan Vlahovic, decided on the pitch, as well as off. Words with strong characters, complete with dribbling, as on the pitch, regarding his imminent future. The attacker born in 2000 has returned to speak, and he did so at the Serbian telegraf portal. “The match against Milan was a dream” – he said Vlahovic returning to the success against the Rossoneri. Then, on the goals. “We are all working to get Fiorentina back to Europe – he stressed – because they haven’t played there for many years”.

On his future, still a veil of mystery. Wanted by Vlahovic same. “I am only focused on football, training and improving as much as possible to help the team.” After months in which it was reiterated, also and above all by the purple club, that the goal is to do better than the previous season, the Serbian pulls down his mask at Fiorentina. Because this team has the potential to be able to fight for the top of the table. To be the protagonist, and not the intruder between the seven sisters. Word of Vlahovic. One who in terms of determination and rods to raise, knows his stuff.