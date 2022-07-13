‘Game of arms’, the incredible story of two young people who armed the Afghan militias

The platforms of streaming They have too much content. Who has not opened an application with the intention of watching a movie or series and has been trapped in an infinite catalog without knowing what to watch. That is why many people prefer to trust television programming.

If you are looking for something to watch tonight, you may be interested to know that at 22:35 on Neox it is broadcast Game of weapons (20016), a film by Jonah Hill, an actor who appears in super outgoing (2007) and The wolf of Wall Street (20013) and Miles Teller, the protagonist of whiplash (2014).

Two young men become arms dealers Third parties

Plot

A wild report adapted to the cinema

This film is based on true events that were first told in an article in the rolling stone written by Guy Lawson. Later the same author expanded the story and wrote a book called Arms and the Dudes. All this served to compose the film. This tells the story of David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, two young men who won a three hundred million dollar contract to go to Afghanistan and arm America’s allies in the war.

The film is directed by Todd Phillips, director of Hangover in Las Vegas (2009) and the latest version of the joker (2019). This film rides halfway between the two. It has elements of the comedies of excesses, the drama and the thriller. In it, the performance of Jonah Hill especially stands out, giving the film all the personality it needs.

Young people become millionaires risking their lives Third parties

Curiosities

A premiere about to be stopped by a judge

There were several conflicts that surrounded the film, especially with the real protagonists of the events. The author of the article that uncovered the story was happy. He said that they knew how to capture the essence of what was originally told, but that there are some points that he would have liked to have been treated better.

One of the protagonists of the true story, David Packouz, comes out in the film, making a small cameo. comes out singing Don’t Fear The Reaper at the retirement home where Miles Teller tries to sell sheets. However, the real Efraim Diveroli refused to participate.

He went so far as to sue Warner Brothers Entertainment Inc., the director Todd Phillips, the producer Bradley Cooper and tried, through justice, to stop the release of the film. His argument was that the film was also based on a book he wrote with his version of what happened that had nothing to do with the journalist’s.

Ana de Armas also appears Third parties

Ana de Armas plays a role in this film. She is one of the first that she did in Hollywood. It was a last minute signing and she said yes almost without thinking. The problem is that the Spanish actress did not know English when they started shooting and she learned all her lines phonetically.

Surprisingly, no one noticed for much of the shoot, until someone decided to change one of the lines in the script on the fly and she couldn’t pronounce it. The production sent her urgently to take English classes. The actress told in some interviews that today she dominates the language perfectly because there were months in which learning it was a matter of “life or death”.