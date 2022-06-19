Game of Thrones: all the spin-offs that are in development at HBO

Recently Game of Thrones fans were more than surprised to learn that the original story will have a sequel focused on one of the most important characters, Jon Snow.

Now that this new project is known, we review all the derived series confirmed by HBO for the near future.

Tales of Dunk & Egg

Duncan and his faithful squire Egg.

In early 2021, news broke that Tales of Dunk & Egg was in the early stages of development. Until now George R.R. Martin has published three Dunk and Egg stories.

In the homonymous novel the action moves near 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones to introduce ourselves to dunka wandering knight who will eventually become Ser Duncan the Tall, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and his loyal friend and squire eggwho in the future will occupy the Iron Throne as King Aegon V Targaryen.

animated project

Concept art of the Yi Ti.

Not everything is live action in the world of GoT, at the same time that Tales of Dunk & Egg was announced, it was learned that it was also working on a animated story from GoT.

In the extra content of GoT, available on DVD and Blu-ray, there is a section entitled Stories and traditions, which with the voiceovers of different stars who have participated in the series, tell stories of Westeros, from the so-called Dragon Dance until the Robert Baratheon’s Rebellion.

There are rumors that this animated show could talk about the Yi Ti’s Golden Empirea region belonging to the continent of Essos that is home to one of the oldest and most advanced societies in the entire universe created by Martin.

9 Voyages

Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryens.

House of the Dragon It will serve to introduce new characters, such as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), also known as Sea Snake. This intrepid sailor crossed the oceans and reached unexpected places, such as the Golden Empire of Yi Ti in Essos.

The Adventures of Sea Snake they are an important seasoning, so HBO decided to turn them into a series, precisely a prequel to HotD. Currently this project has to its credit the co-creator of Rome, Bryan Heller. Everything seems to indicate that the future of this story will depend on the success of HotD.

10,000 ships

Daenerys’ fleet.

the world he created George R.R. Martin offers endless attractive stories, one of them is that of Nymeria, princess rhoynar of Ny Sar.

Princess Nymeria, loved by arya stark, commanded 10,000 ships up the Rhoyne River, away from Essos, in search of a new home for his people. Nymeria and his fleet traveled for years to find the perfect place to settle, which they named Dorne. Nymeria married Lord Mors Martell, and together they fought to establish rule over Dorne, making it the principality that it is.

It is known that this series has Amanda Segal of Person of Interest to his credit, to write the script. At the moment there are no other people involved.

Jon Snow

“You know nothing…”

This direct sequel to GoT will focus on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) after the events of the eighth season. In that season, Jon discovers his true identity, Aegon Targaryen, rightful heir to the Iron Throne. At the end of the story, Jon ends the life of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to stop the madness. Due to this betrayal, Jon is punished with exile once again, so he travels beyond the Wall.

This new series extends the margin of return beyond Kit Harington like Jon Snow, since we could see other characters like arya stark (Maisie-Williams), sansa stark (Sophie Turner) Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), among others.

Flea Bottom

Gendry, one of the exponents of Flea Bottom.

This project moves the action within King’s Landingbut precisely in the humblest part, Flea Bottom. This place where brothels, crime and drinking abound, served to give impetus to important characters that we saw go through the original story, such as Being Davos Seaworth either Gendry Baratheon, one of King Robert’s bastards.

Of the spin-offs on the way, Flea Bottom is the most original, as this one isn’t based on a specific Martin novel. At the moment there are no more details about this series.

House of the Dragon

Of all the spin-offs, it is the most advanced, since in August of this year we will see it on HBO and HBO Max. This story takes us to the rise of the powerful Dragon family, the Targaryens, and focuses on recounting the events that led to the great civil war known as Dragon Dancewhich almost completely wipes out the lineage of this family.

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!