Game of Thrones author shares his reaction to Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became one of the great premieres of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far this year. The film hit theaters in May and is already positioned as the second highest-grossing premiere of the year with $800 billion dollars, behind Top Gun: Maverick

The film not only marked the return of benedict cumberbatch in the role of the Master of the Mystic Arts, but of sam raimi behind the scenes in the superhero genre, after passing through the trilogy of spider-man in the early 2000s

Multiverse of Madness picks up the events of the MCU, right after Spider-Man: No Way Home. On this occasion, Doctor Strange must help the young America Chavez face a threat that seeks to take her power, endangering the Multiverse. For this new adventure, the studio had the performances of elizabeth olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel EjioforY Xochitl Gomezamong others.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to step into the shoes of Stephen Strange

The continuation of Doctor Strange had mostly good reviews, and the one who decided to share his own vision was George R.R. Martinbest known for being the author of the saga Song of ice and fire on which the series was based game of Thrones from HBO. In addition to creating the epic world of Westeros, Martin was also one of the creators of the Wild Cards anthology series, which Marvel decided to turn into comics.

Recently, the author dedicated a blog entry to the aforementioned marvel movie Directed by Raymi. The writer, who revealed that he had the opportunity to see the feature film a few days ago in Paris, had no choice but to words of praise for the sequel.

“Sam Raimi has always been one of my favorite directors. And Dr. Strange has always been one of my favorite Marvel characters. And this version of Dr. Strange, slipping through portals into surreal dimensions filled with floating things and alternate realities , was the Doctor I fell in love with, way back when the world was young (and so was I). They even gave us CLEA! I love Clea!”, Martin wrote in his review.

Martin declared himself a fan of Doctor Strange and Sam Raimi

He also reported that the film revived a very precious memory for him. It was an afternoon in 1964 in Greenwich Village when a young Martin, just 15 years old, attended his first comic book convention. The author recalls that the event was held in an old gallon, with street vendors everywhere and speakers at the other end. However, in that messy and precarious room he was able to meet steve ditkoone of the creators of Doctor Strange, and with whom he was able to exchange a few words to tell him how much he admired his work.

“Ditko was reserved, maybe a little shy, but cool enough. He told me Dr. Strange was his favorite too. Yeah, even more than Spider-Man,” writes Martin. In closing, he says that “MULIVERSE woke up the sleeping Marvel fan in me, and that was a joy.”

As mentioned earlier, Doc Strange 2 has been widely acclaimed among critics and fans, especially for the Raimi hallmark, which is reflected in the sequel’s filmic style and the supernatural and horror elements that abound in the story. Although at the script level you can find the occasional inconsistency, there is no doubt that the screenwriter Michael Waldron devised a script especially focused on Raimi so that he could do his magic.

As if that were not enough, Martin also alludes to the post credit scene from the movie where he makes his appearance Charlize Theron in the character of Clea, making her MCU debut, something fans have been asking for for a long time. For fans of fiction and fantasy, hearing such praise from one of the great authors of the genre is not a minor thing.

