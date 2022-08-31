Game of Thrones director explains why the series finale failed

game of Thrones It became one of the most acclaimed series of all time. HBO’s fantasy bet was based on the literary saga Song of ice and fire of George R.R. Martin and ran for 8 seasons, breaking viewing records and winning awards for its incredible staging.

Despite the success and the large number of fans who eagerly awaited each new installment year after year, there was one aspect of the series that failed to satisfy fans: the ending.

Between 2011 and 2019, game of Thrones featured an extensive cast of characters, multiple locations and stories, all of them fighting for control of power and the Iron Throne. Although the political intrigues, the betrayals and the twists of the screw paid off to maintain his power for 8 seasons, the end left much to be desired for most fans.

Arya, Bran and Sansa Stark, the characters that were saved in the end of Game of Thrones

The last episode of the series was titled The Iron Throneculminating in the death of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), following the devastation it wrought on King’s Landing. Finally it was Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) who was chosen as King of the Seven Kingdoms. All this outcome infuriated the fans, who came to consider that it was one of the worst endings in the history of the series. They even petitioned HBO to request that Season 8 be remade in its entirety.

Despite its end, no one can deny that game of Thrones it’s a great series. Even the fanaticism and success that it brought about was such that HBO decided to launch a spin-off series to continue expanding the universe of Westeros. Last Sunday, HBO released House of the Dragona prequel centered on the Targaryen dynasty, their long reign over Westeros, and the internal feud that led to the civil war between them known as the Dance with Dragons.

Related news

Miguel Sapochnikwho is the director and showrunner of House of the Dragonwas also in charge of directing the final episode of the eighth season of game of Thrones. While promoting the new HBO series, Sapochnik opened up about the end of the original fiction and tried to come up with an explanation for why the final It was far from meeting the expectations of the fans.

“It was quite difficult for me, when we were doing it, that we had this strange epilogue with a happy ending,” Sapochnik tells New York Times. While many argued that one of the most problematic aspects of the ending was the treatment given to the character of Daenerys, the director suggests that the main problem was the tone of the story and its resolution.

Throughout its development, game of Thrones It introduced a large number of stories and characters, all of them treated with great violence and fateful fates, which became a kind of trademark of fiction. Hence the ending felt out of place, with fan-favorite characters (except for Daenerys) getting their “happy endings”.

Considering these criticisms and that Sapochnik is directly involved in the making of House of the Dragon, the new series will be able to avoid these types of mistakes and have the ending it deserves. To this is added that the series is based on the novel fire and blood by Martin, published in 2018, so the ending is already written on paper. Fans of the books are still hoping that the game of thrones ending on paper comes to a more satisfying ending, as the author has yet to finish The Winds of Winter, the sixth and final novel in the saga of Song of ice and fireand has said that it will not be the same as the one in the series.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.