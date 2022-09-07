Game of Thrones: Elizabeth Olsen auditioned to be Daenerys Targaryen | sets

Irais M.

New reports indicate that the actress could join La Casa del Dragón.

He recently relived on the internet the moment when Elizabeth Olsen confessed that she auditioned to be Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones. This, due to recent reports that the MCU actress could join the cast of the series. the house of the dragon for your next season.

“I did casting for Khaleesi, I had forgotten. It was the most uncomfortable audition I’ve ever had,” Elizabeth Olsen confessed. a vulture a few years ago. According to the interpreter of Scarlet Witch, she read the monologue in which the character tells thousands of people that she is her queen, both with a British and American accent, since the creators did not know how Daenerys should sound.

“It was terrible. Every time someone says ‘bad audition story,’ that’s the one I remember,” the actress revealed. As we all know, Emilia Clarke kept her role, which became one of the most representative of her career.

Recently, Giant Freakin Robot revealed that Elizabeth Olsen was in talks to join the second season of the house of the dragon. According to sources on the site – the same ones that we do not know if they are reliable – the Marvel actress could play the young version of Melisandre, but given the timeline of the series that would be practically impossible.

After her recent appearances in MCU movies like Scarlet Witch, we will soon see Elizabeth Olsen in the miniseries love and death.