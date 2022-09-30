Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke confirmed that Kit Harington is working on a Jon Snow series

Although neither HBO nor Kit Harington himself have confirmed the reports in this regard, Emilia Clarke confirmed that there are plans for a spin-off of game of Thrones centered on Jon Snow.

During an interview with the BBC, the actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in the popular adaptation of George RR Martin’s books said that she is aware of Harington’s work on the potential program that would seek to continue the story of Jon Snow after the end of game of Thrones.

“(Harington) has talked to me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening”, Clarke said. “As far as I can tell, it was created by Kit, so he’s involved from scratch. So what you’re going to be seeing, hopefully, if it happens, it’s certified by Kit Harington.”

As you will remember, while game of Thrones ended in tragedy for Daenerys, Jon Snow left for the land beyond the wall at the conclusion of the series so clearly there would still be room for his adventures. However, although it is already a fact that there would be plans for a program of the character, remember that HBO has considered several spin-offs of game of Thrones and so far it has only specified the prequel House of The Dragon which will be released on August 21.

In that sense, for now the most prudent thing would be to patiently wait for new updates on the Jon Snow project. All while Clarke herself did not take long to rule out an eventual return of her as the Mother of Dragons and that is, when asked if she would be interested in her own spin-off, the actress said: “No, I think that I’ve finished”.