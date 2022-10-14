Game of Thrones | Emilia Clarke suggests her return as Daenerys Targaryen: “We don’t know where her body is”

Without a doubt, Game of Thrones (83%) is one of the most outstanding series of the last decade and although several years have passed since the end of the program, fans have not been able to forget the abrupt ending. This outstanding HBO drama, based on the work of George RR Martin and developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss , went down in history for bringing to the small screen one of the best fantasy stories of all time and, with an enormous amount of followers and ratings through the roof, the successful television show became a phenomenon of popular culture that will hardly be forgotten.

More than three years have passed since Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was stabbed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the throne room, after completing a genocide in King’s Landing and reaching the Iron Throne. Certainly, since the famous last episode of the eighth season of Game of Thronestitled “The Iron Throne”, was broadcast in 2019, fans have not been able to remove the bad taste in their mouths that it left them, with numerous narrative incoherencies and the dire fate that the mother of dragons faced.

With the recent arrival of The House of the Dragon (90%) on HBO Max, Game of Thrones has once again become one of the most talked about series, and all thanks to the successful prequel focused on the Targaryen House, which is reaping hundreds of thousands of positive reviews and millions of viewers every Sunday night. The incomparable success of both programs has led the team responsible for their creation to work on a new series entitled Snow, spin-off that will narrate the life of Jon Snow after the steep end of GOT. With the announcement of this sequel, many fans have asked themselves a very interesting question… could Daenerys return?

Emilia Clarkeactress who gave life to Daenerys throughout the eight seasons of G.O.T.recently shared an interesting statement on the matter, which undoubtedly rekindled the flame of hope among fans of the character. clarke35, opened the door to a Khaleesi comeback in a recent interview for French outlet Conventions France.

After Snow murdered Daenerys in front of the throne, Drogon took his mother’s body to Volantis, land of resurrections. If Daenerys was indeed resurrected, this wouldn’t be too far-fetched, since this wouldn’t be the first time someone had come back from the dead in G.O.T.. Let us remember that Jon Snow was resurrected by Melisandre, the red priestess of Stannis Baratheon. Emily He said the following about it to the French media:

You never know. We don’t know where Daenerys’s body is.

The words of the actress have created a wave of enthusiasm among the fans of the series, who hope to have her back soon. The creators of the series confirmed that the supposedly lifeless body of Daenerys was taken to Volantis, land of the red priests, which invites us to think that we will probably see the return of clarke like Daenerys of the Storm in some near future.

