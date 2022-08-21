‘Game of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke’s 8 Baddest Moments as Daenerys Targaryen

game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke played one of the most iconic characters in the HBO series: Daenerys Targaryen. Known by many names, the Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains, the beloved Mhysa, and the one and only Khaleesi, Daenerys embarked on a memorable journey throughout the show’s eight seasons.

Although the ending of the character was controversial, he still had many amazing moments along the way. These are the eight most badass moments of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ | hbo

8. Daenerys eats the heart of a horse in episode 6 of season 1 of ‘Game of Thrones’

The sixth episode of season 1 featured a pivotal moment that hinted at the fierce woman Daenerys would eventually become. In one of the most shocking scenes of the first season, Khaleesi is forced to eat the raw heart of a horse during an ancient Dothraki ritual.

The blood all over her mouth couldn’t hide her beauty, stamina, or determination. For many fans, this was the moment they fell in love with the tough Targaryens.

7. Become the Mother of Dragons

Throughout the first season, Daenerys becomes a much more confident and powerful woman. And by the season finale, it’s clear how drastically she’s changed. After losing her husband and unborn child, and being abandoned by the Dothraki people, Daenerys walks into the flames as she burns the funeral pyre of Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa).

She emerges from the fire unscathed and takes her place as one of the most powerful people in the series. The iconic moment of a naked, charred Daenerys cradling her newborn dragons, Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal, is now part of television history.

6. Set fire to the Khals

In Season 6, Episode 4 “The Book of the Stranger”, Daenerys was in a vulnerable position after being captured by the Dothraki army. She is taken to her spiritual home of Vaes Dothrak, where the world’s most powerful Khals try to figure out what to do with her.

But Daenerys didn’t wait for his decision and instead went into bada mode, felling every Dothraki khal with a single blow. As the Khal gathered, she had the doors sealed, then proceeded to burn the place down.

He did it all without dragons, armies, or Queensguard. And she, of course, she came out unscathed. Which brought the Dothraki people to their knees before her.

5. Burning Jaime Lannister’s army

Despite having a massive army and three dragons with her, Daenerys suffered some defeats at the hands of Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) army when she came to Westeros in the war for the Iron Throne.

But in season 7, episode 4 “The Spoils of War,” the Mother of Dragons reminded everyone not to mess with her. She channeled the bada** inside her and proved how indestructible she was when she attacked the Lannister loot train and set the roof on fire. She also managed to avoid Jaime’s spear with Drogon’s help.

4. Becoming Mhysa in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 3 finale

At the end of season 3, there was another bada**Daenerys moment in the finale after Breaker of Chains built an army of the Unsullied and freed hundreds of slaves. She had finally achieved god status, and those freed slaves lifted her up on her shoulders out of respect and loyalty.

She was officially queen and “Mhysa” (sailing en masse on the freed Yunkai slaves) in higher spirits than ever in her quest for the Iron Throne.

3. Becoming the first Targaryen in over a century to ride a dragon

In season 5, episode 9, “Dance of the Dragons,” Daenerys’s enemies tried to end her reign once and for all by opening the fighting pits, and they almost succeeded. Her friends had been killed, Viserion and Rhaegal had been chained, and Drogon had left the city, leaving Daenerys and her allies surrounded by the Sons of the Harpy.

Suddenly, Drogon appeared and proceeded to set the Sons of the Harpy on fire. So, the moment fans had been waiting for finally arrived. Daenerys mounts the scaly creature and soars into the air riding her dragon for the first time, making her the first Targaryen in over a century to mount and ride a dragon.

2. Crushing his enemies in ‘The Battle of the Bastards’

Season 6, Episode 9 “Battle of the Bastards” is considered one of the best episodes in all of game of Thrones Serie. But it didn’t just focus on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) battling it out at Winterfell.

The episode began with Daenerys crushing her enemies on Mereen during a bada** action sequence that introduced the three dragons for the first time. Daenerys pilots Drogon again, as she breathes fire on her enemies hundreds of meters below.

Viserion and Rhaegal are also there to torch the fleet of attack ships, while the Dothraki army shows up to finish off the Sons of the Harpy.

1. Daenerys gets Drogon back in season 3 of ‘Game of Thrones’

Many fans believe that the fourth episode of season 3 was the absolute peak of Daenerys in the entire series. And there is a good reason why. She showed how much she had overpowered her dragons when she grew tired of being insulted by the Kraznys slavemaster, and decided it was time to get Drogon back.

At this bada** moment, the Mother of Dragons takes control of the Unsullied and orders them to kill the masters. Then, by simply saying the word “Dracarys”, Drogon immediately unleashed his flames on Kraznys and burned him to a crisp. It was a thrilling and satisfying victory for Daenerys that foreshadowed her ruthless nature and the dark turn her character would eventually take.

all eight seasons of game of Thrones are now streaming on HBO Max. the new prequel house of the dragon — which takes place three centuries before the original series and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance with Dragons — premieres Sunday, August 21 on HBO.

