Game of Thrones fans register their daughter as Angela Khaleesi

MEXICO CITY (appro) .- A girl was registered as Angela Khaleesi, one of the main characters of the Game of Thrones series, whose prequel, House of Dragon, was just broadcast on the HBO platform.

Although a fragment of the birth certificate was shared, it can only be seen that he was born on November 11, but the year or the place where it was registered is not shown; Some media assured that it happened in Tamaulipas.

Related news

Many media outlets took it as a joke and even generated ridicule from social network users. Those who took it with humor mentioned that “it would be super if the neighborhood where Angela Khaleesi lives was called ‘Westeros’”.

The dissemination of this case began on Facebook and later moved to other social networks. In the original publication it is mentioned that it was in Tamaulipas and added: “Khaleesi, the undisputed queen of the Dothraki, breaker of chains, heir to the Iron Throne and mother of dragons, referring to the character of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke .

“The mother of dragons” is born in Mexico. A fan of the “Game of Thrones” universe took his devotion to the limit by naming his daughter as the one we believed would be the rightful heir to the seven kingdoms.

“But after the truth about Juan Snow and Daenerys Targaryen was known, she didn’t take it at all, so she went into a strange trance of rage, to which Missandei’s tragic end is added, which led her to destroy along with Drogo, “King’s Landing.

“But hey, ‘I went with the flow’… Returning to the theme, somewhere in the country, is Khaleesi, the undisputed queen of the Dorhraki, ‘breaker of chains’, ‘heir to the Iron Throne’, ‘mother of dragons’, ‘mistress of the seven kingdoms’ and ‘slave liberator’.

“It would be great if the neighborhood where Angela Khaleesi lives was called ‘Westeros’. Don’t you think? Take a look at the minutes”, published Tamaulipas Sin Censura.

Other people and blogging media took up the same publication on this social network.

Some fans who know more about the universe created by George RR Martin corrected the rest by saying that Khaleesi is not a name as such, but a word from the Dothraki language, invented by the creative that means “princess”.

Many people commented that they had also chosen this name for their daughters or pets, as well as others related to the series.

“Mine is called Arya, she is 6 years old and was born during the third season.” “My creature is 8 years old and her name is Daenerys.” “Mine is also called Khaleesi and she is 9 years old.” My son will be called Lucerys.” “I put my dog ​​like this”, are some of the comments.

In 2013, while Game of Thrones was airing, Khaleesi became one of the most popular names in America for girls.