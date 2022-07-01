Game of Thrones: Jon Snow’s sequel spin-off says goodbye to Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that HBO is outlining a spin off of Game of Thrones with Kit Harrington again in the role of Jon Snow. Shortly after, George RR Martin himself, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, confirmed that the information is true. Some have wondered if Emilia Clarke and her character, Daenerys Targaryen, will be seen in the series. Although never say neverEverything seems to indicate that the actress is not for the job.

On the possibility of returning to this spin-off or any other Emilia Clarke has been quite clear. In interview with BBCthe interpreter has bluntly replied that “no”, that she does not think turn back into Daenerys Targaryen. Therefore, if the project materializes, Jon Snow will live his adventures far from that story.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Will the Jon Snow spin-off go ahead?

George RR Martin has been candid about the spin off by Jon Snow. Those responsible for the series have outlined the main lines and have drawn up draft scripts, but for now there is still has not received the green light from HBO to take the next steps. The one who has taken a step forward is Kit Harrington himself, who was the one who presented the project. I mean, the idea was his.

The first spin off of Game of Thrones that will see the light has a lot to do with dragons and with the Targaryen family, the ancestors of Queen Daenerys. Based on Blood and Fire, The House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 22. Here you can read everything we know about the series so far.

other series live action of the saga are right now in the engine room, but none of them are in the process of filming even.

Source | BBC